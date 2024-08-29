Naila Patel of Mirum India on tackling creative brainstorming obstacles

In this episode of Insights by Punctuate Inc., Saloni Surti engages in an open conversation with Naila Patel, National Creative Director and Senior VP at Mirum India. Titled "Beyond the Obvious: Breaking Down Brainstorming Barriers," the episode explores the challenges that surround the creative brainstorming process.

Surti kicks off the discussion by asking Patel about the creative challenges she has encountered in the brainstorming process while explaining what that process looks like.

"A creative idea is always arrived at, never just thought of," Patel remarks, emphasizing the need for ideas to marinate over time before they fully form.

Moreover, she explains how when campaign ideas from various brands seem very similar, it's often because they stem from the most common, initial thoughts—the "least common denominator." Additionally, she believes that predictability in audience behaviour could often lead to predictability in advertising.

Moving further, Surti asks Patel if there are specific exercises or approaches to a brief that could help an agency break through creative barriers.

To this she adds how, "Treating an occasion as an occasion, rather than just a part of brand communication, is key."

The conversation then shifts to Patel's approach to brainstorming. She explains that these sessions aren't about instantly landing on an idea but rather about expanding the mind to embrace all possibilities. When her team tackles a brand brief, they explore every potential idea, regardless of how 'stupid or evil' they might initially appear. Patel notes that "more often than not, a great idea will come to you when you're away from the problem, not when you're focused on it." This, she believes, is when people experience their 'eureka' moments, as she further elaborates in response to Surti's question.

As the conversation approaches its conclusion, Surti delves into the topic of AI and its role in Patel's creative process, asking if she has any specific methods for integrating it into her work. The discussion then transitions to Patel's reflections on campaigns that have effectively broken through creative barriers. Finally, Surti invites Patel to share one essential piece of advice for all creative professionals, bringing the insightful exchange to a thoughtful close.

"I see a lot of creative people under immense pressure, and I think our industry needs to do something to make creative people happier. If you don't love what you do, you'll never be truly happy", Patel concludes.

You can view the entire conversation here.