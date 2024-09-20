Amit Thaker of Interactive Avenues on adapting to new media consumption trends

The media consumption patterns have shifted significantly, forcing brands to rethink how they engage with their audiences. As consumers increasingly turn to social media, short-form video, and personalised digital experiences, the way content is consumed has fundamentally evolved. This transformation not only alters consumer-brand interactions but also reshapes the very foundation of how advertising strategies are conceived and executed.

According to Amit Thaker, Senior Vice President – Media at Interactive Avenues, understanding of consumer behaviour is the cornerstone upon which all successful marketing strategies are built. With over a decade of experience across sectors such as BFSI, eCommerce, media, and sports, Thaker has developed a deep understanding of consumer behaviour—not only from the perspective of what drives purchase decisions but also through insights into media consumption patterns, motivations, and brand loyalties.

In an era where digital trends are rapidly shaping the festive season, Thaker emphasises the importance of brands striking a balance between traditional and digital media to craft impactful campaigns.

He further provides a blueprint for how agencies and brands can innovate, avoid common pitfalls, and stand out in a crowded marketplace, especially during high-stakes periods like the festive season.

Edited Excerpts:

Amit, your journey in digital marketing spans a variety of industries and roles, and this is your second stint at Interactive Avenues. Can you share a few key learnings from your previous experiences and how they have shaped the way you approach digital strategy today?

I believe a deep understanding of the consumer is crucial – her motivations, interests, influences, consumption behaviour, media usage patterns, and loyalties. These factors collectively impact how products are shaped, brands are built, and communication is devised. A comprehensive understanding of the consumer allows us to craft sharper and better strategic insights and a far more effective communication strategy, which in turn delivers superior marketing results.

As someone who has led multiple teams in digital advertising agencies, what are the most crucial factors when building a high-performing digital team?

Hiring the right people is key! We take a lot of effort in onboarding the best talent into the system – this includes multiple interview rounds, background checks, and a deep dive into past work. We also take the time to understand what kind of work culture the candidate is looking for. In many cases, we even do chemistry sessions with a wider team. While this increases our hiring TAT, it enables us to plug the gaps with people who are the best possible fit for the role.

You’ve worked across diverse industries such as BFSI, media, eCommerce, and sports. How do digital strategies differ across these sectors, and where do you see the most potential for innovation?

The fundamentals don’t change – it’s important to do a deep dive into the landscape, audience profiling, product/service benefits, brand promise, etc. The gaps and/or the audience’s motivations help us zero in on an innovative approach. Rather than category alone, the approach might vary depending on the type of competition, consumer behaviour nuances, brand proposition, etc. That said, communication strategy sees greater disparity by sector, as category codes may need to be adhered to.

How have media consumption patterns shifted in recent years, and what impact does this have on digital media strategies?

The sharp shift towards social and short form video have been the biggest shift. Social has had a huge impact on brand communication, brand building, community building, and media spends. In some ways planning has become easier, as we now have access to a plethora of data on consumer behaviour, preferences, and more. At the same time, as social offers consumers a ton of content, grabbing attention and driving engagement is getting harder.

As display advertising shifts towards programmatic, how do you foresee media buying evolving?

While programmatic platforms have been using AI solutions for a while now, the increased intelligence is going to power smarter targeting and optimization solutions. Privacy demands from consumers are only increasing, in turn, demanding platforms to tighten the access to consumer data. We’re also leveraging curated lists of publishers to target niche consumer cohorts – ones that have higher levels of privacy, brand safety, viewability and other benefits.

With the festive season in full swing, which sectors are showing interest and which advertising mediums are they allocating the majority of their budget to?

We are mostly witnessing categories that directly see a seasonal spike during festive – home décor, jewellery, gifting, electronics, automotive, and the like, with very high spends on programmatic, high-impact formats, and innovative ad units.

Are there any underutilised channels that you believe advertisers should be exploring during this period?

Brands could use sponsorships better – across fiction and non-fiction shows, in-show branding, content partnerships, and influencer collaborations.

Where do agencies go wrong while planning festive season campaigns, and how can they maintain a balance between traditional and digital media? What metrics should they prioritise to measure the success of these campaigns?

Agencies often tend to under-weigh audience nuances and consumer behaviour during pre-planning exercises. This can result in media choices and targeting going astray. To ensure optimal campaign results, we go the extra mile by marrying tech, content and media platform capabilities.

What digital trends do you expect to dominate this festive season? How should brands innovate during such periods to stand out?

Innovative content creation backed by media support and influencer marketing are the top trends we expect to see during this festive season. Standing out from the competition requires a ton of planning! I would say it’s pivotal to give planners detailed briefs, adequate time to work on the same, and then iterate and marry content and media to truly drive differentiation.