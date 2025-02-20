Consistently discussing the same issue is far more valuable than launching one big campaign: Carmesi’s Zinia Bhattacharya

Many brands tread carefully around sensitive topics but Carmesi has taken a direct approach, using bold messaging to challenge norms in the feminine hygiene space. The brand has drawn attention not only for its products but also for initiating conversations that are often overlooked. From addressing period stigma to questioning taboos around intimate hygiene, Carmesi has been trying to position itself as an advocate for open discussions on issues that many brands avoid.

Carmesi's social media presence, particularly on Instagram, has been a key driver in shaping its brand identity. With a feed that is bold, minimalistic, and unmistakably authentic, the brand has cultivated a thriving community of engaged followers. From myth-busting posts about menstruation to unfiltered discussions on body positivity and feminism, Carmesi’s Instagram serves as more than just a marketing channel—it’s an educational hub and a safe space for open conversations. The brand’s consistent aesthetic, use of striking visuals, and unapologetic storytelling have set it apart in an industry often constrained by traditional norms.

But what does it take to build a brand that isn’t just a product line, but a movement? How do you balance fearless messaging with commercial success? And in an age where brands often take the conservative route—lest they rub the establishment the wrong way, how does Carmesi continue to take a stand without losing its footing?

In this interview, Zinia Bhattacharya, Senior Manager - Marketing at Purplle (Carmesi’s parent company), unpacks the milestones, challenges, and philosophy behind Carmesi’s marketing strategy—from leveraging influencer marketing and regional outreach to staying true to an Instagram-first, education-driven approach. She also delves into the fine line between being bold and being respectful, the strategic thought behind the brand’s distinctive visuals, and how Carmesi is navigating the ever-growing demand for sustainable period products.

Edited excerpts:

Zinia, when you look at Carmesi’s marketing journey since its inception, what key milestones can you spot?

Ever since we started, we have witnessed multiple shifts in our marketing approach. Initially, we relied heavily on Facebook-led digital marketing. Then, we partnered with a digital celebrity to explore how we could influence attitudes without excessive spending while engaging customers through a familiar face.

We also saw a surge in influencer marketing, which taught us how to leverage social media to build trust in our products and shape meaningful conversations. Additionally, the rise of regional marketing helped us understand the importance of communicating with consumers in a language they are most comfortable with—especially given the sensitivity of the topics we address.

One thing that has remained unchanged is how we engage with our Instagram community. It has always been a non-ROI-focused channel for us, with the approach of purely educating our audience. The topics range from busting myths about periods to creating educational content on women’s intimate hygiene issues to addressing topics related to feminism.

Did Carmesi’s messaging and unique marketing communication play a part in you joining the brand?

I wasn’t familiar with Carmesi before joining the brand. However, during the joining process, I remember thinking, “Wow, this seems to be just my cup of tea!” I was thoroughly impressed by the brand’s stance on feminism and its portrayal of women. I would have been disappointed and, more importantly, missed out on so much if I hadn’t joined Carmesi.

Carmesi’s Instagram page features bold, taboo-breaking content. What inspired this approach, and how has the audience responded?

When we started, we realised that what was truly missing was a community or a safe space where women could openly discuss anything and everything related to their bodies. There is so little accurate information about women’s bodies, and as a result, a lot of misinformation prevails. We wanted to change that – to empower women with content that helps them make informed decisions. And given that we were a brand for women, by women, it only made sense for us to take on the responsibility of doing so. Yes, we create a lot of taboo-breaking content, but much of it also addresses topics women never grew up discussing. So, what’s essentially “taboo-breaking” is something women are discouraged from talking about or simply don’t get the chance to.

The use of a consistent color palette and bold, minimalistic visuals is striking. Could you share the creative thought process behind the design choices for your Instagram page?

The bold approach reflects who we are as a brand – unapologetic, confident, and unafraid to showcase what’s real. Take, for example, period stains. We ensure that whenever we post about periods, we show stains. In doing so, we hope to help destigmatise the shame surrounding something so natural.

The consistent color palette and minimalistic visuals are key elements of our branding guidelines.

Many of your posts discuss sensitive and less-talked-about topics (e.g., masturbation, body positivity, and intimate hygiene). How do you ensure the messaging resonates with your audience while maintaining a respectful tone?

The beauty of our page lies in the fact that people appreciate us for our boldness. We choose to call a spade a spade. Our use of humour, satire, and other tonalities helps craft messaging that feels authentic and relatable. We believe in breaking taboos in a way that is empowering, informative, and never dismissive. People love us for this approach, and it’s exactly what women have been craving – honest, open discussions on topics that were previously ignored.

Your captions and visuals balance education and marketing. What is your strategy for creating content that informs and engages without being overly promotional?

Our social media strategy has primarily focused on education—topics that are integral to women’s lives, topics they want to discuss but haven’t had the chance to. In an industry that lacks awareness, our goal is to build trust by exposing women to topics that matter to them and providing them with the right information. Our strategy has never been to focus directly on products.

Have you faced any backlash or challenges due to the bold and progressive content? If so, how do you handle it?

Yes, we have faced backlash before. While we believe in being bold with our visuals and content, we are also respectful of differing opinions. It can be demotivating when people disagree with us, but we understand that everyone has their own perspective. Importantly, we don’t remove negative comments. As a brand, we aim to foster open conversations rather than impose our beliefs on others.

One of Carmesi’s post’s criticised the Indian Government’s decision to not criminalise marital rape. Given the rising climate of intolerance and the pressure on businesses to align with the establishment to avoid repercussions, how does your brand maintain its commitment to addressing taboo issues without compromising its stability or growth?

We achieve this by ensuring that our posts foster constructive discussions rather than incite negativity or hatred. Each post is thoroughly researched, with the sole aim of driving positive change. As a brand committed to addressing societal issues, we believe it is essential to take a stand on matters that resonate with our values.

When we highlight topics on violence against women, including cases of murder, our sole aim is to raise awareness and encourage vigilance. While these incidents reflect the growing sense of insecurity for women in India, we ensure that we communicate them responsibly. Our messaging is rooted in facts, with zero sensationalism or fear-mongering.

Do you believe brands have an inherent responsibility to address pressing social issues, even if it means taking a political stand, and to move beyond an ‘ivory tower’ approach in their engagement with society?

We understand that brands have the power to influence opinions and a wide reach to shift attitudes. However, we believe it’s perfectly acceptable for a brand to excel at what it was created to do without necessarily taking a political stand.

Taking a stand can also mean making a difference through the products themselves, such as maintaining ethical manufacturing practices, treating and paying the workforce well, and being transparent with customers.

For us, operating in a category burdened by shame and stigma, education became essential. We feel a strong responsibility to raise awareness and challenge misconceptions. When we started, very few brands were actively educating in this space, making it even more crucial for us to take the lead. That being said, it also depends on the path a brand chooses to take. While we made the decision to focus on education, other brands, even in the same category, may choose to simply sell great-quality products without prioritising education and awareness.

Carmesi has positioned itself as a progressive brand tackling societal taboos. How do you balance being a for-profit entity with driving meaningful social change?

As a small brand that prioritises both education and striking visuals, it’s easy to get caught up in the allure of big celebrities and large-scale campaigns. Many start-ups have burned through significant resources in the process, without creating real impact. At Carmesi, however, we keep our spending on non-product-centric campaigns minimal. We currently don’t collaborate with big influencers or celebrities on social media, nor do we invest in large-scale campaigns. Yes, we focus heavily on education and driving social change, but we do so sustainably. We believe that consistently discussing the same issue every day is far more valuable than launching one big campaign, and that’s exactly what we do.

At the same time, we run numerous ads and marketing campaigns with a strong focus on ROI. These campaigns are primarily aimed at generating awareness about our products, which, in turn, helps sustain our business.

The feminine hygiene space is seeing a shift toward sustainability and eco-consciousness. How is Carmesi adapting to this trend?

The industry has traditionally been performance-driven, focusing on very foundational parameters like leakage protection and absorbency of menstrual hygiene products. However, new-age brands like Carmesi have started shifting the conversation towards comfort, especially with many menstruators suffering from period rashes, infections, and similar issues.

Amidst this, sustainability has gained traction with newer brands, but there’s still a long way to go, particularly with widely used products like pads. For instance, while Western countries offer 100% cotton pads, these have failed in India primarily due to their lack of absorbency, and different behavioural patterns and expectations like using a single sanitary pad for 6-8 hours on average. Many brands, including ours, have attempted and failed at this. So, if such a product were to launch in India, it wouldn’t be very commercially successful, unless there is a significant technological advancement in the pad that balances sustainability with high performance.

That said, we’ve still made some progress. For example, we’ve introduced menstrual cups and 100% organic cotton tampons. And, cups are seeing a lot of demand, indicating that people are becoming more environmentally conscious. Carmesi was also the first to initiate a conversation about biodegradable disposal bags—how to sustainably dispose of menstrual waste without exposing waste pickers to menstrual blood.

How do you measure the impact of your campaigns on societal attitudes toward intimate health and hygiene? Has there been an example of a campaign or initiative where Carmesi made a tangible difference in the lives of your audience?

We measure the impact through comments, DMs, and shares on social media. We frequently receive messages and comments where people share how we openly address social issues, how a particular post made them feel more comfortable with their bodies, or how they’ve become more aware of their bodies, all thanks to our content.

When it comes to campaigns, we don’t measure success based on just one particular initiative. The category we operate in requires consistent education—persistently delivering the same communication every single day. Only then have we been able to drive behavioural change in people’s attitudes towards various health issues such as PCOS, endometriosis, and other topics that no one else was talking about. The same holds true for discussions around body hair and body shaming.

When we started, people were reluctant to engage with our posts. But today, we are witnessing a massive shift in how they interact with us. Many comment on our posts, sharing how they have started loving their bodies because of us. They also ask us countless questions about intimate health, reflecting a growing openness and willingness to engage.

What’s next for Carmesi in terms of product expansion or new initiatives? Are there any upcoming campaigns or collaborations you are particularly excited about? What are your long-term and short-term goals?

In the long term, we want Carmesi to be the first brand that comes to mind when people think of trusted women’s hygiene products—the go-to brand for women making informed decisions about their bodies or consuming health-related information. The industry has traditionally been a duopoly, with very few brands managing to enter the market. We aim to break that pattern and drive a monumental shift in how people perceive feminine hygiene.

Of course, achieving this requires continuously gathering consumer feedback, developing products tailored to people’s needs, creating content that resonates with them, and studying the market to identify and address gaps.