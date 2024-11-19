We focus on creating designs that people can connect with on a personal level: Samhita Bhatkar, Multia

Reflecting on the agency’s journey, Bhatkar shares insights with Social Samosa into the challenges Multia faced and the successes they’ve achieved along the way.

Can you walk us through Multia's journey from inception to where you stand today? What was the vision when you started, and how has that evolved over the years?

My journey started soon after I graduated from college, where I began working independently on various projects. One of my early experiences was interning with my father’s team, who, at the time, were working on bringing the fastest internet to India. It was the early 2000s, and I was fortunate enough to learn digital design from engineers during an era where websites were gaining prominence. In 2001, I had the opportunity to contribute to the IT literacy program, which was delivered through CD-ROMs, and I was tasked with designing & conceptualising all the screens. These formative experiences were pivotal in shaping my understanding of technology and design integration. After completing these projects, my father—always a visionary—encouraged me to open my own agency. That’s how Multia was born. Originally, Multia began as the design arm of Multiversity Group, which today encompasses various businesses including Learning & Development, Design and Technology, HealthTech, Land & Farm Development, and Cybersecurity. I’ve been fortunate to handpick every team member, building a strong and dedicated team that shares my passion for creativity. Over the years, our vision has evolved, but our core purpose remains the same: to create unique and impactful identities for our clients. Taijasa Multia) and I have learned and grown with every project by doing the groundwork, becoming more skilled and confident in our abilities. Today, Multia is a thriving community of creative thinkers and go-getters. We’re proud of the work we’ve accomplished and the positive impact we’ve made on our clients’ businesses.

Do you remember the excitement of landing your first client? Could you share a memorable anecdote from that experience and how it helped shape the agency’s approach?

When Taijasa Bhatkar joined Multia, one of our first major milestones was landing Bharat Forge as a client—a significant opportunity that marked our growth. Bharat Forge sought a young, dynamic team with fresh ideas, and we seized the chance to redesign their website from the ground up. This project emphasized the importance of understanding unique client needs, fostering collaboration, and delivering tailored solutions.

Around the same time, we secured Viveks, a prominent South Indian retail company, as another major client. Tasked with developing a communication design system for their service centres, we built upon the branding foundation set by Ogilvy. This experience was pivotal, showing us how cohesive branding and functional design work hand in hand. It reinforced our belief in strategy-led design and the power of collaboration, shaping our approach to creating meaningful, experience-driven brand identities.

Looking at your current client portfolio, could you tell us about some key clients or projects that have defined Multia’s growth and positioning in the industry?

Chargebee, Mahindra, WWF, and Shopify has propelled Multia to new heights. These engagements have challenged us to redefine design standards and achieve remarkable results. For instance, working with WWF was not only creatively fulfilling but also deeply aligned with our values around sustainability and purpose-driven branding. These clients helped us demonstrate our versatility across industries—from healthcare to fintech—highlighting our ability to blend creativity with credibility. This diverse portfolio has been instrumental in positioning Multia as an agency that understands the inside-out transformation of a brand. We work with clients not just to create beautiful designs but to shape brands that resonate with their audiences and drive meaningful impact

How big is the Multia team today, and what do you believe are the unique skills or expertise that your agency brings to the table?

different levels of experience–a mix of strategists, designers, writers and consultants–which helps us come up with new ideas and do things carefully. We’ve worked across various industries, with extensive experience in e-commerce through our work with Shopify. Our team is a close-knit group of 30 core members, each bringing a unique blend of creativity and expertise. We also collaborate with 25 additional specialists who come in for special projects when needed, ensuring we always have the right talent for every challenge. What sets Multia apart is our global network of partners, each offering specialised expertise in various fields, which allows us to deliver truly comprehensive solutions. Our inside-out approach ensures that we help brands transform not only externally but also internally, aligning their cultural values with their brand identity. With 12 years of experience, we’ve had the opportunity to work across diverse sectors such as e-commerce, hospitality, and technology. This broad experience enables us to craft strategies and designs that are well-researched, on time, and perfectly tailored to our clients’ unique needs.

In a crowded market, how has Multia positioned itself within the branding and design industry?

In a market with many different agencies, Multia has set itself apart by focusing on design and research. We believe that it's important to really understand our clients' businesses and who they're trying to reach. We don't use the same old templates for everyone. We create special plans for each client based on their needs and goals. Another thing that makes us different is our ability to combine design with technology. We understand that in today's world, technology is very important for branding and marketing. By using both creative design and new technology, we create solutions that are both beautiful and useful.

You work with a wide range of brands across different genres. What are some of the unique challenges you face when catering to such diverse brand identities, and how do you ensure the designs resonate with each brand’s audience?

We work with many different kinds of brands, from startups to fortune 500 companies. One of the challenges we face is that each brand has its own unique personality and goals. We need to make sure that our designs fit perfectly with each brand's identity. To do this, we do a lot of research and try to understand the brand from the inside out. We don't just look at the surface; we dig deep to find the brand's true essence. This helps us create a brand identity that really connects with people. We also have detailed workshops with our clients to understand their business better. We work together and talk to experts in their field to make sure our designs are right for their audience.

The industries you work in, such as healthcare and fintech, require a strong sense of trust and credibility. How do you incorporate these values into your branding strategies, and what’s the creative process behind ensuring they come through in your designs?

We work in industries like healthcare and finance, where trust is very important. We make sure to incorporate trust and credibility into our branding strategies by doing a lot of research and focusing on clear communication. In healthcare, we use medical terms and information in a clear and easy-to-understand way. In finance, we use visuals and messages that are transparent and honest about financial products. This helps build trust with customers. We also make sure that our branding is consistent across all channels, from websites to social media. This helps people recognize and trust our brand. We work with experts in the fields we serve to make sure our designs are accurate and trustworthy. Finally, we focus on creating designs that people can connect with on a personal level.

As technology evolves, how do you adapt your branding strategies to keep up with new trends, especially in tech-driven industries? Could you share any examples of how you've adapted your approach based on advancements or changes in the tech landscape?

Technology is constantly evolving, so it’s important for us to keep our branding strategies fresh and relevant. We do this by staying curious and doing research. We pay close attention to the latest trends in the industry and look for new and innovative ways to approach branding. This helps us ensure that our work remains cutting-edge, even in fast-paced tech industries. One great example of this is our work with Cipla. The challenge was to improve their meeting practices. We collaborated closely with our client to understand the specific issues they faced and brainstorm effective solutions. After experimenting with different approaches, we decided on a scenario-based learning module with gamified elements like characters, scores, and rewards. Our client saw a significant increase in the number of learners taking the course. The learners loved the interactive, relatable, and gamified nature of the module, while also appreciating its practical and result-oriented focus.

With sustainability gaining momentum, could you share some examples of how Multia has helped clients blend sustainability with creativity?

Sustainability is becoming more and more important. We've helped many clients make their brands more sustainable. For example, we've helped them move their brands online instead of using physical materials. We've also created sustainable brand guidelines that they can use for everything from their brand identity to their packaging. We've worked with many green brands, helping them communicate their sustainability message effectively. We've also helped larger companies, like those in Saudi Arabia, expand their communication strategies to include sustainability. We've helped them repurpose their existing materials to be more sustainable. By focusing on these areas, we've helped our clients create brands that are both sustainable and successful.

Looking ahead, what are some of your short-term and long-term goals for Multia? How do you envision the agency evolving in the next few years, both in terms of client profile and creative approach?