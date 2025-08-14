Dave & Buster's eyes to open 15 stores across the country in 5-7 years

Following its debut in Bangalore, the American entertainment and dining brand Dave & Buster’s has now opened its first location in Mumbai. Situated in Andheri West's Infiniti Mall, the 22,000-square-foot venue introduces the company's format of arcade gaming and dining, alongside other activities like bowling and darts, to the city. The India-wide expansion is managed through an exclusive franchise partnership with the Malpani Group.
The Malpani Group, known for its role in ventures like Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd., has been adapting the American concept for a domestic audience. This launch comes at a time of increasing consumer demand for integrated entertainment and dining spaces across India’s metropolitan centres, making the brand’s entry a notable development in the sector.
To gain a deeper understanding of the operational strategy, the challenges of localisation, and the long-term vision for the brand in India, we spoke with two key figures behind the project. Shreya Malpani, Director at Malpani Group, provides the local partner’s perspective on the venture. She is joined by Antonio Bautista, Chief International Development Officer, Dave & Buster’s (US), who offers insight from the global parent company on its international growth strategy.
Edited Excerpts:
Reflecting on your first Indian location in Bangalore, what were the most significant learnings from a marketing and consumer behaviour perspective that have directly informed your strategy for the Mumbai launch?
Shreya: We aimed to cater to a young, experienced, ambitious, and driven audience. In Bangalore, where we developed numerous new concepts for this demographic, we introduced immersive games, technology, and experiences designed for both young adults and families to enjoy together. This approach was particularly unique, as we identified a gap in the market for high-quality experiences tailored to the Indian audience. The combination of eating, drinking, playing, and watching—the four core pillars—proved to be an ideal fit within this space.
Beyond broad demographics, can you paint a more detailed picture of your primary and secondary target audiences for the Mumbai store? Are there specific psychographic profiles you are aiming for, and how might they differ from your Bangalore audience?
Antonio: The young adult is probably your primary guest. Who is the young adult? We call it the ‘crew connectors’. It could be you and your friends, or you and your girlfriend. It's more groups of four, young, well-educated, in the middle classes that have disposable income and that thrive on experience. That is one of our primary targets. Because of the way we design our games and our spaces, we don't shy away from families. It's not a space that is alien or counterintuitive for families.
You should feel comfortable coming with your girlfriends or your friends to have food, have a drink, watch a game, but you would also feel comfortable coming with your kids and your wife on a Sunday to have a meal because your kids are anywhere between six and twelve and they want to play and have games and feel grown up.
Shreya: We are also focusing on catering to children, who are increasingly tech-savvy and seek new, engaging experiences. Our offerings are designed to keep them active and entertained, while our spaces are well-suited for hosting birthday parties and group gatherings. Children can enjoy high-quality food and immersive activities in an environment tailored to their interests.
Considering Mumbai's dynamic media landscape, what marketing channels and mediums will be prioritised for the Mumbai launch, and why?
Antonio: Our social media efforts are strong, with carefully selected influencers across nano, micro, and macro categories, complemented by clear and effective online communication.
Shreya: We have implemented a balanced mix of ATL and BTL activities for our stores. Currently, we are placing greater emphasis on neighbourhood activations to generate local engagement and awareness. On the digital front, our focus is on performance-driven and paid campaigns, complemented by influencer initiatives and SEO strategies. In Mumbai, given its prominence as a Bollywood hub, we are also engaging celebrities to enhance brand credibility and visibility.How are you 'Indianising' the Dave & Buster's experience in areas like the food menu, music selection, and promotions?
Shreya: When introducing a global brand like Dave & Buster's, we recognised the need to adapt to the local market to ensure relevance and resonance. Wherever possible, we incorporated elements tailored to Indian preferences. For instance, approximately 40% of our menu is localised.
While retaining the bold flavours and signature dishes of the American menu, we have customised certain items to suit the Indian palate, including adjustments to portion sizes and other details. Beyond the menu, localisation extends to other touchpoints, such as music. Our playlists include a mix of Bollywood tracks alongside contemporary techno and other popular genres, creating a varied and engaging experience throughout the day.
You've stated a goal of transforming the entertainment experience. What specific gap currently exists in the urban Indian market that this concept is intended to fill, which isn't already being met by existing restaurants or gaming zones?
Shreya: Our focus is on delivering high-quality entertainment. As an established presence in the outdoor entertainment sector, our group strives to provide the best possible experiences for our guests, and we aim to bring the same standard to indoor entertainment.
We identified a gap in the market, alongside a cultural shift in India where audiences increasingly seek more than just dining—they want additional layers of engagement. Dave & Buster's addresses this demand by offering a high-energy environment where guests can socialise, celebrate, and interact with friends or colleagues. The concept creates a cohesive ecosystem of entertainment, combining multiple experiences under one roof—a level of offering that was previously unavailable in the market.
Global franchise models often require significant local adaptation. What has been the single biggest challenge in translating the standardised Dave & Buster's operational playbook to fit the realities of the Indian market, be it in supply chain, staffing, or regulations?
Shreya: One key aspect is the format we have adopted. Our goal was to preserve the complete essence of Dave & Buster's. While some locations in the US are larger and more expansive, we embraced the challenge of incorporating the full experience within a slightly smaller footprint. Every element of the original concept has been carefully integrated to ensure a consistent guest experience.
In terms of operations and training, the foundation remains true to Dave & Buster's standards, and we have worked closely with the global team at every stage to maintain alignment and quality.
From your perspective, what has been the most interesting or challenging aspect of aligning a quintessentially American brand like Dave & Buster's with the business culture and consumer expectations of your franchise partners here in India?
Antonio: A key learning for us has been recognising the importance of localising the product for the Indian market. From a culinary perspective, it may initially seem surprising that Indian consumers value the inclusion of local cuisine, but it is in fact essential. This insight, gained not only with this brand but also from previous experiences, highlights a notable difference from other markets, where local consumers may not expect or desire regional offerings within an American brand.
In India, approximately 35% of our menu consists of Indian dishes, which account for 50% of sales. This highlights the importance of understanding local preferences. While operational approaches may vary across countries—India differs significantly from the United States in this regard—the overall objective and outcome remain consistent.
What factors make India a strategic market for Dave & Buster’s global expansion?
Antonio: There are several factors. India is the fifth-largest economy in the world and is projected to become the third-largest. The country has a large and growing middle class, and research indicates that an increasing portion of disposable income is being spent on entertainment. The only missing element was the right local partner, which we successfully identified.
India represents a market that cannot be overlooked. Looking ahead, it is likely that no country outside the United States will have more Dave & Buster's locations than India. While China may eventually offer a comparable opportunity, there are unique barriers to entry there. India’s market is easier to penetrate and highly receptive to our offerings, making it one of the strongest opportunities globally to expand and establish the brand successfully.
With two outlets now established, what is the group's expansion roadmap for Dave & Buster's in India over the next five years? What key economic indicators will you use to decide whether to enter Tier II cities?
Shreya: We plan to open 15 stores across the country over the next five to seven years. In the initial phase of expansion, our focus is on Tier I cities; however, we are also exploring opportunities in Tier II markets, where growing disposable incomes and accelerating GDP growth indicate strong potential. Tier II cities currently offer limited options for high-quality entertainment, making them a promising fit for our concept. Expansion into these markets will depend on identifying the right locations and timing for entry.
The new Mumbai location integrates dining and social spaces with a variety of entertainment offerings. The venue features over 60 arcade and VR games, India’s first Nitro lighting bowling alley with Spark technology, and a high-tech darts area that introduces the concept of “social gaming.” These elements reflect the company’s strategy to address a market gap for interactive, high-energy social experiences. The response to these attractions in Mumbai will serve as a critical measure of the brand’s potential for broader, long-term expansion across India.