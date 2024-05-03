Infectious Advertising’s Nisha Singhania & Ramanuj Shastry on creating an ‘ideas company’

On April 1st, 2013, amidst the playful spirit of All Fools Day, Infectious Advertising emerged from humble beginnings — on top of a garage. For Nisha Singhania, CEO & Managing Partner of Infectious Advertising, and Ramanuj Shastry, Co-Founder and Director at Infectious Advertising, it was more than just launching another ad firm; it was about birthing an 'ideas company' that would tackle clients' deepest concerns while creating campaigns that were truly 'infectious' — engaging, shareable, and swiftly spreading across digital realms.

"From the very start, we wanted to partner with clients to solve the problems that kept them up at night," remarked Nisha Singhania, reflecting on the agency's genesis. "But our work had to be more than just effective; it had to be infectious," added Ramanuj Shastry, emphasising their vision for the agency's identity.

This year marks the agency's 11th anniversary in the industry. To mark this milestone, we caught up with Singhania and Shastry to capture the agency's journey from its humble beginnings to its current stature. They delve into the agency's origins, growth trajectory, and standout campaigns. Additionally, they provide insights into the agency's future plans, technological innovations leveraging AI, and more.

A Digital Evolution

Infectious Advertising started as a mainline, traditional agency. But in 2013, with the blooming digital landscape, the founders quickly realised that to remain relevant in the ever-evolving advertising landscape, they needed to embrace digital at their core.

"We understood that being digital-first was imperative," noted Singhania. Thus, the agency embarked on a journey of transformation, investing in digital expertise, talent, and technology to seamlessly blend digital strategies with traditional branding approaches. This strategic pivot marked a significant milestone for the agency.

However, in the initial days, Infectious Advertising struggled with the issue of finding the right talent. “[It was] one of our biggest hurdles," shared Shastry. "We needed individuals who not only had the skills but also resonated with our culture," he added. While it was challenging to find the right employees, the agency built a diverse team united by values of teamwork, respect, transparency, and, perhaps most importantly, fun.

With a robust team in place, Infectious set out to conquer the advertising world, securing partnerships with a variety of clients like, Under Armour, National Geographic, UltraTech, Tribhuvandas Bhimji Zaveri and more.

Shortly after its launch, the agency’s first notable work was done for UBQOOL.Com. The campaign comprised three TVCs depicting how the site makes learning fun and easy for kids to master tough subjects like Mathematics, Science, and Geography.

When asked about a standout campaign that the agency worked on, Singhania recalls the ‘Baat Ghar Ki’ campaign for UltraTech which won them their first Effie award.

She said, “With over 200 videos in six languages explaining the ‘7 stages of Home building’, the campaign helped transform UltraTech’s image from that of a cement company to a ‘partner in the home building journey’ and won us our first Effie.”

More recently, the brand has worked with a diverse set of brands. From luxury brands like Bonito Designs to social causes like The Hope Concert and Arize - Farmer’s Prosperity, the agency has done it all.

Emerging Trends and AI Integration

Infectious Advertising is actively exploring emerging trends in the advertising industry to stay ahead of the curve. One significant trend they are focusing on is data-driven, real-time insight mining. They believe in leveraging this trend to enhance their strategies and campaigns in the near future.

Moreover, the integration of AI has revolutionised Infectious Advertising's operations, from campaign ideation to execution. "We have embraced AI fully," Singhania said, "Be it ChatGPT or MidJourney, our copy and art teams are using the new AI tools to make the work look better."

By leveraging AI technologies, the agency has experienced a significant boost in efficiency and creativity, ensuring that its campaigns are not only visually appealing but also highly engaging.

Looking Ahead

As Infectious Advertising looks to the future, its focus remains; creating campaigns that captivate audiences and ignite conversations.

"Our goal is to create work that is shared and talked about," remarked Shastry. With short-term objectives centred on recruiting top talent and long-term aspirations aimed at securing partnerships with visionary brands, Infectious Advertising intends to continue crafting stories that leave a lasting impression on the advertising landscape.