Ask for opportunities, promotions, and raises: Krithika Sriram to young women in the industry

The wellness industry is in the midst of a revolution. With consumers becoming more health-conscious and prioritising personal well-being, new-age wellness brands are springing up like never before. It’s no longer just about selling products—it’s about creating experiences, building lifestyles, and offering holistic solutions that resonate with an increasingly informed and demanding audience. From personalised nutrition to quick commerce, the market is fast-paced, competitive, and unforgiving.

Navigating this whirlwind takes a leader who understands both the science of growth and the art of customer engagement. Enter Krithika Sriram, Chief Growth Officer at PLIX, who has been instrumental in shaping the company’s trajectory. With over 17 years of experience across industries like e-commerce, fashion, and media, Krithika brings a unique blend of analytical rigour and creative strategy to the table. Her journey—from managing digital transformations at corporate giants to leading a wellness brand in the D2C space—is a masterful example of how to thrive in an industry where trends change as quickly as consumer expectations.

In an exclusive interview, Sriram, who was also a jury member for Social Samosa’s 30 Under 30, pulls back the curtain on her journey, from leading digital transformations for conglomerates to driving sustainable growth at a new-age wellness brand. She shares her insights on what it takes to build a brand that not only survives but thrives in the wellness sector while keeping innovation, agility, and sustainability at its core.

Edited excerpts:

Krithika, can you walk us through your journey till now i.e. before you joined PLIX?

I have over 17 years of experience in marketing, digital transformation, and business P&L management across multiple industries including strategy consulting, fashion retail, e-commerce, and media & entertainment. I started my journey with Google where I worked on digital strategy for large clients in the North American market and further at Koovs.com heading marketing of the fashion ecommerce business. Post-MBA, I worked with Bain & Company in strategy consulting – driving digital transformation for large conglomerates. Subsequently, I led the e-commerce business & marketing for Tata Trent for all their retail formats such as Westside, Zudio, etc., followed by a stint at Zee Entertainment as the SVP marketing for the core business. Currently, I am a part of the founding team at PLIX and head the P&L for India & global markets.

You have held roles in marketing and strategy across companies including ZEE, Trent, Bain & Company, and KOOVS.COM. Have there been specific lessons that you’ve learnt at these organisations that have come in handy at PLIX?

Yes, some of the key lessons are:

- Unrelenting focus on numbers and business metrics to drive business decisions. We continuously measure all KPIs and make changes accordingly

- It is very important to build strong systems and processes if a company has to scale & reach the next level. Things can’t be people-dependent and it has to be system-driven - Building a pipeline of great talent and grooming them to take on higher challenges

How do you think a Chief Growth Officer’s role has evolved?

A CGO’s role has become much more dynamic now. It is not just about bringing the growth in revenue but doing so in a profitable and sustainable manner. It is also about being a custodian of the brand and customer - delivering a consistent & superlative experience at all touchpoints and not just at pre-purchase but also in post purchase stage.

Building and growing a new-age D2C brand involves employing multiple strategies and overcoming challenges. How do you think it’s different from the well-established brands you have worked with?

- In D2C, one has to be very agile – from idea to execution to result measurement, it has to be fast. Reducing the time to market and establishing product-market fit quickly for any new product has to be of paramount importance. There is no space for big hierarchies which slow down the process.

- Having the mindset that every rupee counts and relentlessly measuring the ROAS of every rupee spent. It can make all the difference between profitable growth and growth at the cost of a burn. Unlike large organisations, D2Cs have limited budgets and they need to be utilised in the most profitable manner.

The wellness industry is witnessing the emergence of numerous new-age brands offering a variety of products. As someone heading the growth and marketing of one such brand, how do you differentiate your brand and stand out in the market?

At PLIX we set out to make wellness a part of the customers’ lifestyle so that they have fun while taking care of themselves. We don’t just sell nutrition products, we actually provide holistic solutions that fit in with the customers’ lifestyles. For example, we provide a custom diet plan, workout routine, free nutritionist consultations, etc. along with our nutrition products. As a brand, we stay authentic to our core values & proposition and this helps us to stand out.

In a LinkedIn post, you mentioned that contrary to many D2C founders saying that you should start a brand campaign once you cross the 100cr ARR level, a D2C brand should think of doing a brand campaign only when it hits the below milestones: high double digit contribution margin, EBITDA neutral/or single digit positive number, good retail coverage in the target cities. Could you elaborate on this?

It has been seen often that brands chase growth at the cost of a large burn, eventually making the business unsustainable. A brand campaign is not something to be done as a one-time burst. Rather brand building has to be approached as a long-term equity building strategy. The returns may not come in the short term. A long-term approach needs budgets to be invested into the brand consistently. Doing this without a burn, it requires the business to have a strong contribution margin. Also, branding activities have a strong impact on retail sales. The returns on the spends will be much higher when distribution coverage is wider.

What is the ideal time that a brand in its journey should start performance marketing and when should the branding efforts begin? After a fair amount of time, what should be focused on more?

For any D2C brand, performance marketing is core to its business and should be started right from the beginning. On the other hand, investing in a brand campaign can come much later as I have elaborated in the previous question. As the brand matures, the contribution of performance marketing to the total spend reduces, and the brand increases. This will depend on the nature of the business/industry and the stage of maturity of the brand.

How has the emergence and proliferation of quick commerce impacted brands such as PLIX? How do you think brands can best leverage that?

Q-commerce is at an interesting point in India and is becoming more important day by day for brands to be present on various qcomm platforms. Customer behaviour is changing where they are no longer willing to wait long and are comfortable paying a slight premium for faster speed of delivery. For brands, it improves the delivery rate & reduces returns which is great. Making your bestsellers available on all qcomm apps is a good strategy for brands.

Could you share a few mentors or influential figures who have guided you throughout your career? How have they shaped your professional journey and leadership style?

Some of my college professors from IIM Bangalore and former managers have influenced me greatly. Apart from that my spouse has been a constant mentor and cheerleader for me throughout my career. I have learnt from them to balance long term impact with short term wins, take calculated risks in business and enable the team members to play to their strengths.

Are you seeing a shift towards more women in leadership roles within the industry?

I am seeing quite a few women in leadership roles now compared to say a decade ago which is great but it is nowhere enough. There needs to be a lot more effort across organisations to build a strong pipeline of women leaders and support them to thrive.

One message you’d like to give to your younger self and one thing you think you can learn from your younger self today?

Message to my younger self: Invest time in building strong relationships and a robust network of mentors & peers in the industry. They can be your sounding board when you want guidance, an anchor during tough times, and constant partners along the journey.

One thing to learn from my younger self today: Keep alive the curiosity and hunger to learn. Curiosity fuels growth, so it is ok to keep asking ‘why’ and not accepting the status quo. Keep learning new things professionally – it expands your skill set and helps you become future-ready.

Reflecting on your experience, what advice do you have for young women in the Industry?

Believe in yourself and your abilities. Be confident about yourself – you deserve a seat at the table and you have valuable contributions to make. Also, do advocate for your own advancement. Ask for opportunities, promotions, and raises. It’s crucial to recognize your worth and articulate it confidently.

Finally, one message that you would like to share with Social Samosa’s 30 under 30 participants?

Congratulations on your remarkable achievement! Your passion, innovation, and drive have set you apart. Keep doing wonderful work, pushing boundaries, and making a positive impact.