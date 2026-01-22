Manmeet Ahluwalia on how social-first & intent-led content are driving EaseMyTrip’s winter marketing

This week marks a long weekend with Republic Day falling on Monday, and Instagram has turned into a travel feed. Friends are sharing sunsets from Karnataka, mountain trails in Manali, and road trips closer to Mumbai. This has been the case for the past two months. The pattern isn't accidental. According to the Thrillophilia 2025 Multi-Day Travel Index, Indian leisure travel underwent a behavioural shift in 2025, with travellers increasingly choosing fewer destinations, longer stays and better-paced itineraries over rushed, checklist-style holidays.

Amidst this, nearly 60% of Gen Z and 55% of Millennials took two or more holidays in 2025, the highest of any generation, and they remain the most inclined to travel internationally. For Manmeet Ahluwalia, CMO, EaseMyTrip, this shift has been evident throughout the winter season, which he says has exceeded internal expectations and is tracking well ahead of last year. International flight bookings on the platform have grown in healthy two-digit percentages year-on-year, while bus travel demand has risen sharply, with searches doubling compared to the same period last year, driven by interest in mountain destinations, leisure breaks, and religious travel.

The changing traveller mindset, particularly among younger demographics, has prompted EaseMyTrip to rethink its marketing playbook for 2026. Ahluwalia notes that over 50% of younger travellers say social media directly influences their travel decisions, while traveller behaviour is becoming increasingly mobile-first and digitally driven, with over 65% relying on mobile devices throughout their journey.

This has led the brand to shift its focus away from high dependency on paid acquisition towards building stronger organic demand and repeat engagement. Content leans heavily on social proof and user-generated storytelling, which translates into EaseMyTrip's Instagram presence featuring travel guides on different locations with activities and places users must experience, encouraging followers to comment for detailed itineraries. For this long weekend, the brand posted mood-based travel recommendations depending on what travellers are looking for.

Relatable content finds its way into the feed, too, from posts about how travellers tend to jump on beds the minute they enter a hotel room to using cat references that resonate with younger audiences. The brand has also collaborated with creators like Rushali Yadav to promote destinations such as Yas Island and partnered with sports teams like WPL's UP Warriorz to stay culturally relevant.

Beyond digital content, the brand is extending its presence through strategic partnerships that unlock touchpoints paid media cannot. Campaigns like Buy & Fly with Relaxo, which is running across 413 exclusive brand outlets from December to January, are engaging customers in retail settings by offering travel vouchers with footwear purchases. Airport partnerships, such as pre-booked meals through a partnership with Hoi at Hyderabad, New Delhi and Goa airports, address a practical pain point while encouraging repeated app use. Ahluwalia notes that these alliances drive stronger engagement and build loyalty, reinforcing EaseMyTrip as an end-to-end travel enabler throughout the journey rather than just a booking platform.

In the interview, Ahluwalia also discusses how EaseMyTrip is responding to the challenges of competitive performance channels and rising customer acquisition costs, the shift from demographic targeting to intent-led personas delivering the strongest ROI this winter, and why the brand is working to reduce over-dependence on seasonal spikes without losing momentum. He also shares insights on how marketing budgets are being allocated with clearer guardrails around CAC and payback periods, and what brand-building means for EaseMyTrip beyond seasonal campaigns over the next two to three years.

Edited Excerpts:

We’re already two months into what is traditionally the strongest travel window of the year. How has this winter season played out so far versus your internal expectations and last winter?

The winter travel season has exceeded internal expectations and is tracking well ahead of last year. International flight bookings on the platform have grown in a healthy two-digit percentage year-on-year, while a similar pattern has been observed in the domestic flight searches too. Bus travel demand has also risen sharply, with searches doubling compared to the same period last year, driven by interest in mountain destinations, leisure breaks, and religious travel. Confirmed December flight bookings are running higher year-on-year, with average booking lead times extending up to three weeks. Searches for adventure and cultural activities have increased by nearly 20 to 25%, highlighting a clear move towards planned and experience-led travel.

What are the core themes and narratives EaseMyTrip has leaned into this winter? How has the messaging shifted, and why does that matter for today’s traveller?

This winter, the core narrative has centred on early planning value and simplicity in peak season travel. Communication has focused on helping travellers confidently lock in Christmas and New Year trips through curated offers across flights, hotels, buses, cabs and holiday packages. Messaging has shifted away from last-minute price-driven prompts towards making festive travel more accessible, rewarding and easy to organise end-to-end. Campaigns such as Unwrap Travel Deals and Winter Carnival reflected this change by highlighting meaningful savings and thoughtful planning rather than urgency alone. This matters for today’s traveller because travel decisions are increasingly deliberate. People want clarity, reassurance and convenience during the busiest months and value solutions that reduce stress while delivering memorable holiday experiences.

Compared to last winter, how has your channel allocation evolved this season? Which platforms are getting incremental budgets, and which ones are being tightened? Which medium will be your main focus in 2026?

There is a stronger focus on content-led discovery, search, and app-based engagement, which naturally support planning and repeat bookings. Investment in some high-cost acquisition platforms has been carefully managed to maintain efficiency. Brand-led and owned channels continue to play an important role in keeping travellers engaged throughout the season. In 2026, mobile and app experiences will remain a key focus, helping EaseMyTrip stay connected with customers, build trust, and encourage repeat interactions over time.

Performance channels are increasingly competitive and expensive. As you look into 2026, where do you believe the next meaningful marketing edge will come from?

The focus is increasingly shifting away from high dependency on paid acquisition towards building stronger organic demand and repeat engagement.

As industry-wide discounting moderates, credibility, trust and clarity are becoming more influential drivers of choice. A wider ecosystem of services across flights, hotels, holidays, and ground mobility allows deeper engagement across multiple travel moments rather than a single transaction. This creates more opportunities for customers to return naturally without constant performance spend. Consistent value-led communication and integrated journeys also support healthier unit economics over time. In a crowded digital landscape, sustained relevance comes from being useful across the travel lifecycle, not just visible at the point of purchase.

From retail tie-ups like Relaxo’s Buy & Fly to sports and airport experience partnerships, the brand seems to be extending beyond pure travel marketing. How strategic are these alliances in your winter playbook, and what do they unlock that pure media spends don’t?

These partnerships are a strategic part of the winter playbook because they allow EaseMyTrip to reach travellers at high‑traffic moments and offer practical value beyond what media spends alone can deliver. Campaigns like Buy & Fly with Relaxo and the World Tennis League tie-up engage customers in retail and event settings, while airport initiatives such as pre‑booked meals improve convenience and encourage repeated app use. These alliances drive stronger engagement, build loyalty and make the brand a reliable travel companion throughout the journey. They unlock touchpoints and experiences that purely paid advertising cannot, reinforcing EaseMyTrip as an end‑to‑end travel enabler.

You’ve spoken about moving beyond demographic targeting to intent-led personas. This winter, which traveller segments are delivering the highest ROI, and how are you dynamically tailoring messaging as behaviour changes mid-season?

We have seen the strongest ROI this winter coming from Gen Z and young travellers in the 18–40 age group, who continue to be the dominant demand drivers. Nearly 60% of Gen Z and 55% of Millennials took two or more holidays in 2025, the highest of any generation, and they are also the most inclined to travel internationally. Gen Z has driven a surge in bookings, led by spontaneity, value-seeking behaviour, and experience-first choices rather than fixed itineraries.

Moreover, our shift to intent-led personas allows us to respond dynamically as behaviour evolves mid-season.

Content leans heavily on social proof and UGC-style storytelling, as over 50% of younger travellers say social media directly influences their travel decisions.

At the same time, we are focusing on tech-enabled personalisation, through AI-led recommendations, in-app nudges, and contextual offers, to help tailor messaging in real time, improving engagement, conversion efficiency, and repeat bookings across Gen Z and Millennials.

Indian travel marketing still leans heavily on peaks like winter and holidays. As you plan for 2026, how are you thinking about reducing over-dependence on these spikes without losing momentum?

Seasonal peaks will always matter, but our data shows travel demand is spreading more evenly through the year. Travellers are planning earlier and showing a growing willingness to spend on experiences rather than limiting trips to fixed holiday windows. This allows us to build momentum well ahead of traditional peaks and sustain engagement beyond them. The focus for 2026 is on encouraging this behaviour across months through experience-led travel, including cultural, leisure and short break journeys. Earlier planning and higher intent bookings help smooth demand and reduce pressure on a few high-traffic periods. This creates a more consistent travel cycle while still allowing winter and holiday seasons to perform strongly.

At a time when the company is closely watching costs, how are marketing budgets shaping up year-on-year? Are there clearer guardrails today on CAC, payback periods, or channel-level ROI compared to earlier years?

At a time when cost discipline is critical, our approach to marketing budgets is centred firmly on efficiency rather than expansion. Year-on-year, spend is becoming more targeted and accountable, with clearer guardrails around CAC, payback periods, and channel-level ROI than in earlier years.

While we remain cost-conscious, we continue to invest in channels that demonstrate consistent, measurable returns and strong conversion efficiency. Performance marketing, owned platforms, and high-intent digital touchpoints are prioritised, while experimental spends are closely monitored against defined outcomes. This shift reflects a broader move from chasing scale to building sustainable, profitable growth, where every marketing rupee is expected to deliver tangible impact on bookings, retention, or lifetime value.

As you plan for 2026, what changes in traveller behaviour, platform economics, or competitive pressure are shaping your marketing roadmap? Where do you expect to lean in harder?

As we plan for 2026, several clear shifts in traveller behaviour, platform economics, and competitive dynamics are shaping our marketing roadmap.

Traveller behaviour is becoming increasingly mobile-first and digitally driven, with over 65% relying on mobile devices throughout their journey. These factors make it mandatory for us to prioritise seamless, app-centric experiences.

AI and personalisation are no longer optional, with nearly 80% of travel brands now using AI to tailor travel experiences. Conversational assistants and recommendation tools are reshaping how travellers discover, plan and book journeys. To stay competitive, the focus will be on deeper personalised content, smoother mobile journeys, and stronger brand trust built through transparency and relevant storytelling.

When you look beyond seasonal spikes, what does brand-building mean for EaseMyTrip over the next two to three years?

When we look beyond seasonal spikes, brand-building for us would be becoming a constant presence in the traveller’s journey, not just a platform they visit during peak holidays. It means shifting from being perceived purely as a booking engine to being seen as a trusted travel companion that adds value at every stage. We aim to be part of passengers’ journey, spanning inspiration and planning through on-ground support and post-trip engagement.

This involves investing in storytelling that reflects real travel motivations across segments, using data and AI to personalise discovery, and building trust through consistency, transparency, and reliability. Brand-building will also focus on staying culturally relevant through creators, content, and contextual media that meet travellers where they are, across screens and moments. Over time, the goal is to create an emotional connection strong enough that travellers instinctively think of EaseMyTrip whenever travel is considered, regardless of season or occasion.





