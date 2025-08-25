Why is Bigg Boss released during the festive season every year? Mahesh Shetty explains

In India, the festive season is not just about celebration, it also marks the most important window for advertisers. Brands increase budgets, competition for consumer attention intensifies, and properties that premiere during this period benefit from disproportionate visibility. Bigg Boss, now in its 19th Hindi season while also running in multiple regional editions, has positioned itself as a recurring fixture in this high-spend quarter.

The show premiered on August 24 across JioHotstar and COLORS, unveiling a new Parliament-inspired set with the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar.” The format, which thrives on unscripted drama and shifting power equations, is designed to generate conversation both on and off screen. In timing and structure, the franchise has evolved to serve both advertiser needs and audience expectations.

Mahesh Shetty, Head of Revenue – Entertainment at JioStar, outlined the property’s advertiser pull, its evolving sponsor mix, and why the reality format continues to hold relevance in a fragmented media landscape.

A unified playbook for TV and OTT

Bigg Boss’ sponsorship strategy is structured as a unified property that spans TV and OTT, rather than treating them as separate silos.

As Shetty explained, “We create bespoke solutions for each partner, there are no standard templates. Everything is linked to the brief, the brand’s objectives, and what they want to achieve. Accordingly, we handcraft packages, with some brands choosing to lean more on digital and others on television.”

This customised approach has helped secure a broad sponsor base. The flagship Hindi edition, Bigg Boss Season 19, has locked in 11 partners across JioHotstar and COLORS, including Vaseline, Appy Fizz, Danube Properties, Flipkart, Citroën, Silver Coin Atta, Manforce, Lakme Peach Milk, Haier, FujiFilm and Lux Cozi.

Regional editions have followed suit. Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, currently on air, has onboarded MyG Digital, Berger Paints, Healthy Grocer, Sunrich Refined Sunflower Oil, MYK Laticrete, Regal Jewellers, Merino Laminates, Dazzler Etertna, and Cera.

Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions also mirror this model, attracting a strong mix of national advertisers alongside influential local brands.

Shetty explained that over the years, categories such as FMCG have remained consistent partners, while newer entrants in auto, real estate, and e-commerce highlight how the property continues to open up to fresh advertiser segments.

He said, “In our regional properties, like Tamil, we have a very healthy mix of national as well as local brands, and those local brands are very big in those markets.”

Shetty explained that sponsorships today go beyond mere logo presence. To truly add value, it’s essential to first understand a brand’s objectives and then align them with what the property stands for. This approach, he noted, not only drives repeat and new sponsors but also ensures measurable ROI. Every proposal is handcrafted, with his team tailoring solutions to each brand’s needs within the show.

“From the ROI analyses we’ve done, brands typically get at least 3x of what they invest. That can happen only when you understand the brand well and put together solutions accordingly — and for us, that’s a given,” he added.

By combining strategic customisation with a layered sponsor mix, the franchise secures both relevance across markets, giving the franchise a strong foundation as it heads into the festive window.

The festive context

Festive season in India doesn’t just lift consumer sentiment, it also triggers a sharp surge in advertising spends. “Festive is a time when the overall AdEx goes up substantially. More brands spend money and brands spend more money,” said Shetty, pointing out that both volume and value of advertisers rise at this time.

The scheduling of Bigg Boss within the festive cycle is intentional. For marketers, this makes this high-investment property particularly attractive.

The timing works almost like a film industry release calendar. “Why do the biggest blockbuster films come during Diwali? Because people are in the mood to spend. In many ways, Bigg Boss is the biggest blockbuster of the festive season, a pan-India release across multiple languages, fronted by superstars like Salman Khan and Mohanlal,” he added.

Shetty explained that the positioning gives advertisers a dual advantage, they can ride on heightened consumer demand while attaching themselves to a property that audiences look forward to every year. The Hindi edition launched on August 24, aligns with Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri, followed by Diwali. Regional versions overlap with festivals like Onam in Kerala or festive peaks in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.

For Shetty, this synergy is what makes the brand-investment case stronger. “It matches from all lenses, advertiser, consumer, and viewer. People expect Bigg Boss to arrive around this time, just like they expect Diwali to arrive every year. It has become part of the entertainment calendar.”

That combination of timing and intent makes Bigg Boss one of the most attractive media properties during India’s peak spending quarter. But to understand why brands stay invested year after year, one has to look beyond the calendar and into the very DNA of the franchise.

The engine behind Bigg Boss’ stickiness

If Bigg Boss continues to command loyalty season after season, it is because the show has built an audience relationship that goes beyond just reach. Its viewership cuts across age groups, but the sharpest engagement lies in the 28-35 bracket. As Shetty put it, “It is not a show that you watch and just go away and forget about it. It’s a show that you watch, have a point of view, discuss, debate, and have arguments.”

To sustain that intensity, the groundwork is laid long before the first episode airs. Casting and content decisions are mapped out months in advance, with contestants and hosts serving as drivers of affinity, often amplifying their own popularity during the show and feeding it back into the franchise. “If our core content is not good, we will not grow. It is about what we do on the show, but it’s also about who will be there on the show,” Shetty explained.

Equally critical is reinvention. Each year, the creative refresh spans set design, logos, and promotional hooks, keeping loyalists intrigued while drawing in first-timers. This season, the Parliament-inspired design and the “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar” power dynamic underline the franchise’s instinct for topicality while staying true to its drama-first DNA.

Bigg Boss has stayed relevant by balancing advertiser needs, audience engagement, and constant reinvention. While the festive season boosts its visibility, its consistency comes from a format built for conversation, and strategies tuned to both TV and OTT.