Himalaya pivots to direct communication to engage next-gen consumers

If you were a teen in the late 2000s, you would probably remember Himalaya’s TVC where a young woman hid under her bed, covered her face with her hands, hair, sunglasses, anything to hide her pimples. The solution came in the form of Himalaya’s Neem Face Wash, positioned as the end of that shame and secrecy.

Fifteen years ago, this narrative worked. It was built on the idea that a single blemish could derail a teenager's entire day. Fast forward to 2025, and Himalaya’s latest campaign tells a very different story. The new protagonist notices her pimple, doesn’t hide it, and casually asks her mother for a solution, to which her mom replies, ‘Skip the pimple episode’. And the day goes on.

"Our very first communication on Neem Face Wash, the girl would hide under the bed because she had a pimple. Because that was consumer behaviour at that point in time. The brand was building trust during an era when pharmaceutical companies weren't allowed to advertise," admits Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director for Beauty and Personal Care at Himalaya Wellness. "Over the years, the consumers have evolved."

That evolution is not just behavioural but also tied to the way beauty brands communicate. Where the 2000s leaned on dramatising embarrassment and social stigma, today’s consumer wants speed, transparency, and proof. “Much of today’s online communication is less storytelling and more direct: ‘This is the problem, these are the products, this is the science behind them, and this is how they’ll deliver.’ Since consumers are straightforward and understand these approaches today, it’s an effective method,” Hariharan explains.

Along with the campaign, the brand has relaunched its Neem Face Wash. When asked why a classic product needed a relaunch, Hariharan explained, “Despite Neem being India's number one face wash for 45 years, overall face wash penetration remains stagnant at 30% nationally, dropping to just 19% in rural markets. Meanwhile, consumer research with over 2,000 respondents revealed a gap the brand hadn't fully addressed: pimple recurrence.”

In the past, Himalaya’s ads were focused on ‘the first pimple’ and how to get rid of it. But as many teenagers know, pimples don’t just appear once, but they keep coming back. That was the gap Himalaya wanted to address with its new formulation.

"When we talked to 2,000 plus consumers, we realised that recurrence was still a big issue. That’s when we started working on the formulation of Neem itself," explains Abhishek Ashat, General Manager - Marketing, Himalaya Wellness.

The reformulated product is clinically tested and proven, a response to increasingly informed consumers who now scrutinise ingredients and demand efficacy data, Ashat mentioned.

Media mix

To promote the relaunch, Himalaya is relying on a mix of traditional and digital media. TV continues to play a critical role in reaching mass audiences, but the brand has shifted a larger share of spends to digital, especially within beauty and personal care.

“Digital allows us to target consumers with specific messages that address their barriers — whether they believe in home remedies, think soaps are sufficient, or are simply confused by too many voices in the market,” Hariharan explains.

A big part of this push also comes from creators. “One of the first things we are doing this time, especially with Neem, is engaging influencers and creators. Gen Z, in particular, trusts people like them — people who’ve actually tried products and seen results,” she says.

The brand has also activated large-scale influencer campaigns, including an on-ground launch event that brought together over 100 creators. Over the coming months, many of these influencers will use the reformulated product and share their experiences with their audiences.

Ashat expands on the scale of the rollout, “By today itself, we’ll reach about one million consumers. Within 30 days, we aim to increase that number to more than 30 million.”

Future plans & market position

As beauty, wellness, and lifestyle increasingly merge, Himalaya is pushing beyond its herbal legacy into categories where younger consumers are seeking both efficacy and trust. The company has recently entered sun care, tapping into a segment projected to grow steadily in India.

“We found that nearly half of consumers were avoiding sunscreen because they feared chemicals,” said Ashat. “That’s why we created a formulation with over 90% natural origin ingredients, and the early consumer response has been very encouraging.”

The company is also betting big on serums, one of the fastest-growing skincare formats in India. “Serums is a newer category we entered less than two years ago and are very focused on growing. Other forms of leave-on face care will be considered if they become significant,” added Hariharan.

Himalaya’s broader ambition remains clear. “Our constant learning about consumer needs will continue driving our expansion. If there's an unmet consumer need where they can have confidence in Himalaya, we'll be there to serve them,” Hariharan said.

With preestablished trust and growing category presence, the brand is moving beyond its herbal positioning to compete in the broader skincare market.