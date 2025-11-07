What's driving the next phase of wedding jewellery marketing? Joita Sen of Senco Gold explains

Senco Gold & Diamonds has been around for eight decades, and for a large part of that journey, its storytelling lived deep in West Bengal, where the brand was born.

The early narrative was rooted in regional culture, local rituals and identity, showcasing the quintessential Bengali bride, and traditions unique to the state and unmistakably Bengali. Before Bollywood came into the picture, Senco’s faces were iconic Bengal names, including Prosenjit. Sourav Ganguly later became the brand’s first national-level ambassador, which took the brand beyond a regional narrative and into mainstream India.

Over time, that identity took a more contemporary form. Vidya Balan became the face of Senco’s national campaigns in 2016, and Kiara Advani took over as the main brand face in 2021, marking the brand’s transition into a pan-India conversation.

Joita Sen, Director, Head of Marketing & Designs, Senco Gold, says, “Senco Gold & Diamonds has always positioned blended legacy and modernity beautifully, which celebrates the artistry and craftsmanship of our Karigars.” She adds that the brand’s storytelling is built on emotion and individuality. “Our storytelling focuses on personalisation, emotion, culture and identity of our diverse buyers… we want consumers to see Senco as a brand that understands their distinct values and celebrates their individuality.”

One example is Senco’s 2024-25 wedding campaign, ‘Khushiyon ki Reet’, which tells the story of a young bride who discovers her grandmother’s wedding necklace in an old photograph. The heirloom no longer exists, but she chooses to recreate a version of it with Senco’s karigars. The ad roots nostalgia in present-day design, using the bond between grandmother and granddaughter to underline how craft sustains memory.

Even on social media, the brand continued this idea by showing behind-the-scenes videos of how jewellery is made and the artisans who craft it, tying it back to the original campaign.



Looking ahead, Senco’s wedding season narrative continues to lean into this idea of cultural nuance, but with a wider national lens.

Talking about their plans for this year, Sen says, “Our storytelling this wedding season celebrates the diversity of Indian brides and the beauty of their traditions. Every region has its own legacy of craftsmanship, and our designs draw inspiration from that, from timeless heritage pieces to modern, minimal expressions.”

The brand plans to have a national brand campaign showcasing a unified India, while regional legs will focus on local bridal rituals, dialects, and styles, Sen noted.

This similar strategy was seen in last year’s wedding campaign as well. Regionally, the brand incorporated Bengali bride, a Punjabi wedding celebration, Maharashtrian bridal styles, South Indian jewellery cues and more.

Sen adds, “For example, the jewellery we showcase in Bengal may have very different craftsmanship and designs compared to what appeals in South or North India. Our kaarigars handcraft a range of beautiful designs from filigree, meenakari, polki and jadau to temple jewellery and more. It is this fine blend of consistency and customisation that helps us stay relatable to our customers while enabling us to grow our footprint across the country. “

This cultural and craft-led segmentation has also supported the brand’s expansion. While Eastern India continues to be home base, Senco has seen significant growth in newer markets across the North, South and West over the past few years. “During the wedding season, we prioritise regions where our retail network is strong and growing and where we see the highest demand for bridal jewellery,” she notes.

Naturally, this shift is reflected in the media mix as well. She says, “In newer markets we invest more in awareness-driven campaigns and regional influencer partnerships, while in our legacy markets we focus on reinforcing loyalty and trust through emotional storytelling.”

Gold buying, new trends & adapting storytelling

During the festive season this year, gold prices hit a record high, around ₹1.30 lakh per 10 grams, even before the wedding season commenced. But despite the skyrocketing prices, Indian consumers didn’t shy away from spending on the metal.

However, gold buying during Dhanteras vs. the wedding season differs significantly. On one hand, Dhanteras/Diwali tradition sees smaller-ticket purchases, whereas weddings account for nearly 50% of India’s annual gold demand. In short, wedding jewellery shopping is here to stay, and Indian consumers will continue to spend even amid a steep price surge.

Sen echoes this. She says, “Price volatility does make people more cautious, but with weddings being an emotional purchase, most families continue to shop for gold jewellery.”

A striking shift she has noticed is lighter-weight jewellery and more thoughtful buying patterns. She adds, “Consumers are mixing gold with diamonds and exploring 22kt gold and complete diamond options that don’t compromise on beauty or sentiment.”

To reflect the price surge, Senco Gold’s campaigns are leaning into feasible ways of buying, helping consumers continue to purchase jewellery without a heavy immediate impact on their accounts.

The focus in ads is design versatility and emotional connection, rather than just price, Sen notes. “We’re helping customers see gold as a long-term asset and an heirloom that holds both emotional and financial value.”

To convey this, the brand is using celebs and storytelling to showcase their schemes and protections.

In the Swarna Yojna ad, ambassador Sourav Ganguly breaks down the brand’s instalment programme.

Similarly, for the brand’s gold exchange programme, Vidya Balan is seen explaining why exchanging gold doesn’t reduce perceived value, addressing a common mindset among Indian buyers.

Sen says, “These initiatives are designed to help consumers celebrate the wedding season with confidence and joy, despite the rising gold prices.”

In July 2025, the Indian government introduced hallmarking for 9K gold, given the high surge in prices. Senco Gold was among the jewellery brands to roll out a separate 9K collection. But despite the new offering, Sen doesn’t see this replacing 22K gold for weddings.

She says, “22K gold will always be the preferred choice for Indian weddings because of its traditional value and purity. However, we are seeing a new mindset emerge among younger consumers who prioritise design, wearability and affordability. Our 9K and 14K collections cater to this growing segment as they are versatile and perfect for trousseau wear, pre-wedding events or gifting.”

Sen adds that it’s not about replacing 22K, but about offering more choice to suit different lifestyles and budgets.

Celebrity integration & targeting the young generation

Senco Gold today operates with a diverse slate of brand ambassadors. Kiara Advani fronting the main brand universe, Kartik Aaryan for the men’s line Aham, Vidya Balan as a long-standing face, and regional names like Madhumita Sarcar (West Bengal) and Sunita Kaushik (Assam & Tripura).

Kiara is often seen showcasing the brand’s bridal collections and aspirational designs.

Sen explains the role of these celebrity faces clearly, “Celebrity associations for us are never about dictating a bride’s choice, they’re about storytelling and awareness.”

She adds that celebrities help demonstrate styling possibilities, but the actual purchase decision sits inside the brand’s trust propositions. “Once a customer steps into our store, her decisions are guided by what Senco stands for — authenticity, craftsmanship, transparency and trust.”

This equation matters even more now because digital-first millennials and Gen Z are the primary wedding shoppers. “This generation researches everything online, from design inspiration to pricing and store reviews,” says Sen. For them, the brand first needs to feel accessible, responsive and real, which is why Senco has invested in omnichannel, online try-ons and short-form storytelling-led digital campaigns.

This is also where newer product formats like 9K and 14K fit in, especially for younger buyers who want fine jewellery that is wearable, versatile and affordable.

And to reflect how they actually shop and discover aesthetics, Senco also collaborates with regional creators to show jewellery styling in a way that feels rooted in local culture.

Sen says, “For them, the brand must feel accessible, responsive and real. We use social media, influencer collaborations, and short-form videos to connect emotionally while offering detailed product information digitally. The key is to be both aspirational and relatable at the same time.”

Looking ahead

Sen believes the next leap in jewellery marketing will be powered by the merging of two worlds, online discovery and the physical showroom. “We’ll see greater integration between digital discovery and in-store experience. Authenticity, transparency and sustainability will become major factors in shaping trust,” she says.

She adds that emotional symbolism will continue to anchor gold buying, but it will be sharpened by data-driven insight. And importantly, the market will evolve across carat levels, not just price points. “From 22K to 18K/14K and 9K jewellery, we’ll see the market expand to include lower carat to cater to modern buyers and suit every mood, preference and purpose.”

So while this wedding season has unfolded against record-high price levels, Indian sentiment around gold remains deeply rooted in value and meaning. And as new-age buyers increasingly research online, seek versatility and respond to visual storytelling, brands are changing the idea of gold purchase. Additionally, the emotional aspect of gold buying is still at the core, with changes in how it is communicated. And that shift is likely where the next phase of India’s jewellery conversation is headed.