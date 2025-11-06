Meta's CMO on finding a 'North Star' metric in a data-rich world

As Meta's chief marketing officer and vice president of analytics, Alex Schultz holds a dual role that codifies a career spent at the intersection of data and direct response. A Cambridge-educated physicist by training, Schultz joined the company in 2007, where he built its data science and analytics teams. He was instrumental in pioneering the integration of product and direct response marketing that helped grow the Facebook app, Instagram, and Messenger past one billion users.

After leading the company's 2021 rebrand to Meta, Schultz has now authored "Click Here: The Art and Science of Digital Marketing and Advertising." The book aims to be a definitive guide for a new generation.

In an interaction with Hitesh Rajwani, Schultz detailed his data-first philosophy, the enduring tension between brand and performance, and the core fundamentals he believes are timeless, even as technology changes.

Bridging the art and science divide

Schultz explained his inspiration for the book came from a notable gap in the market. While classics like ‘Ogilvy on Advertising’ remain valuable, he said, "they focus on pre-1990s channels and don’t address the rise of search and social media, which now dominate the marketing landscape," he said. His goal is to provide a single resource that covers the fundamentals of the Internet age.

That modern landscape is defined by the tension between ‘art’ (creative) and ‘science’ (analytics). It is a space Schultz, with his dual responsibilities, is uniquely positioned to comment on.

He acknowledged the "ongoing tension between direct response and brand marketing at both industry and company levels." While he sees no simple fix, he argued that progress only happens when the two collaborate. His perspective is clear: "brand-building drives awareness, direct response tactics drive conversions, and balancing short-term gains with long-term brand health is crucial."

Drawing from his analytics background, he noted that brand teams often struggle with measurement, which is precisely where "data-driven direct response marketers can help, making both efforts more effective when aligned."

Ultimately, Schultz, who has nearly two decades of direct response experience, challenged the industry's separation of the two concepts. "I also want to challenge the idea that 'performance marketing' is separate from brand marketing; all marketing is about performance, and collaboration... leads to the best results."

Finding the 'North Star' metric As a leader who built Meta's data science division, Schultz's views on measurement are, fittingly, both pragmatic and rigorous. He warned that in a data-rich world, marketers "fall into the trap of trying to measure everything."

The key, he argued, is simplification and focus. "Just because something is measurable doesn’t mean it matters, and not everything that matters can be measured."

Schultz advocates for identifying a single "North Star metric" to guide all efforts, using other metrics to track execution without confusing them for the main goal. To truly understand impact, he recommends ongoing experiments, "from simple campaign toggles to sophisticated randomized controlled tests," comparing exposed and unexposed groups.

However, he cautioned that the results of good marketing should not require complex interpretation. In a pointed critique of vanity metrics, Schultz added, "As I say in my book, if you need a data scientist and a microscope to determine if your marketing had an impact, well then, it didn’t."

AI, India, and the enduring basics



When asked about AI's role in creative, Schultz sees it as a revolutionary force for scale and democratization, not a replacement for sound strategy. He said AI is transforming the game for small businesses, in particular, who "cannot afford the services of an agency" but can now produce high-quality ads.

While the tools evolve, he emphasized that the core principles remain. He outlined four key criteria for effective digital creative: it must be prominent, personalized (ideally based on behavior), persistent, and performant.

This focus on fundamentals underpinned his observations on the Indian market. Following a trip earlier this year, Schultz said he was "mindblown by its thriving startup ecosystem, digital infrastructure, and adoption of new technologies."

He noted that the world can learn from India's "remarkable ability to tell powerful stories on limited budgets" and its mastery of multi-cultural communication.

His advice to Indian marketers looking for growth was the same he gives marketers anywhere: get the basics right. "Too often I consult with startups and companies that lack clarity on the actual goal of their marketing efforts," he said.

He defined these basics as:

Conversion : What are you trying to get people to do?

Channel : Where are you trying to find them?

Targeting : Who are you trying to reach?

Creative: What are you showing them to convince them?

Timeless principles

When asked what the opening line of a sequel to ‘Click Here’ might be in ten years, Schultz's answer summarised his entire philosophy.

"10 years on from when I first wrote it, despite it feeling like everything has changed again," he said, "I would argue principles remain timeless even if channels continue to change."