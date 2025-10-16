Mia by Tanishq’s Shyamala Ramanan outlines a renewed marketing plan to target Gen Z

When Mia by Tanishq launched in 2011, the brand wanted to make gold jewellery relevant for the modern Indian woman. At a time when gold was still seen as something to be stored away for special occasions, Mia introduced the idea of ‘live jewels’ that were lightweight, versatile and could be worn to work, brunch, or a night out. As Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head of Mia by Tanishq, puts it, the collection was “made for working women who wanted to wear jewellery that fit their everyday lives, not just their festive wardrobes.”

Over the past decade, as Indian women’s lifestyles evolved, so did Mia’s audience. What started as a brand for working professionals has grown into one that resonates strongly with the country’s youngest earners. Today, roughly 27% of India’s workforce belongs to Gen Z.

For Mia, the transition to speaking their language was organic. “We’ve always believed in catching them young — getting them excited about jewellery that reflects who they are,” says Ramanan. The brand’s designs, tone, and campaigns reflect exactly that. They reflect authenticity, confidence and self-love; ideas that resonate deeply with Gen Z.

The brand’s latest move in this direction was onboarding Aneet Padda as their brand ambassador. For Ramanan, the choice was intuitive. “Aneet manifested her own dreams and won the nation’s heart — that’s no small feat at 22,” she says. The partnership felt like a “match made in heaven,” aligning with Mia’s long-standing philosophy of empowering women to celebrate themselves, without waiting for external validation.



The timing, too, was strategic. With the festive and wedding season marking India’s biggest jewellery-buying period, Mia saw a perfect cultural moment to reinforce its message. “Season is just a bahana,” she adds with a laugh. “People buy when they feel connected — and right now, both Anit and Mia are riding a wave.”

The brand’s latest campaign, starring the new brand ambassador, ‘Precious, every day’ extends its philosophy of accessible preciousness. The ad showcases how women do not need to buy jewellery or momentous things just for special occasions like a date, a birthday, or even ‘someone’. A special day/event can just be a normal day with yourself, and hence, ‘Precious, every day’.

“The pandemic made everyone realise life is short — and meant to be lived fully,” says Ramanan. “Women want to wear what they have and enjoy it.” The line Precious Every Day reflects both the sentiment and the brand’s positioning: gold jewellery that’s sustainable, design-forward, and wearable.

Mia’s collections are largely crafted from recycled gold, and most pieces fall under the ₹1 lakh mark, an intentional move to make luxury attainable. “Instead of buying fast fashion jewellery that ends up in landfills, consumers can now invest in real gold that holds its value and looks beautiful every day,” Ramanan notes.

The digital gold rush

According to media reports, digital channels serve as the primary point of jewellery discovery, with social media, targeted advertising, and influencer marketing heavily driving customer awareness.

And Mia’s media mix reflects this evolving trend. “The lion’s share of our budget goes to digital — that’s where the consumers are,” says Shyamala Ramanan. “We are on our phones all the time, and that’s where discovery and engagement happen.”

Still, Mia hasn’t abandoned traditional channels. During high-intent festive periods, the brand invests strategically in print, outdoor, and selective television. Recently, the brand did a 31-day outdoor calendar that lit up daily, creating intrigue and keeping the brand top of mind through the season. “Gold buying still involves some degree of affirmation from parents or elders,” Shyamala notes, “so it helps to be visible in traditional media as well.”

On digital, influencer-led storytelling remains one of Mia’s strongest levers. The brand’s festive collaborations — from ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos to gifting content, highlight how Mia fits seamlessly into everyday celebrations. Each creator partnership feels intentional, not performative. “We’re very selective,” Ramanan emphasises. “We prefer long-term partnerships with creators who genuinely believe in our values, rather than one-off collaborations.”



The standardisation of 9-carat Gold

With the government recently approving 9-carat gold hallmarking, several brands are introducing affordable options, but Mia by Tanishq had already ventured into this space. The brand had normalised 14-carat gold years ago, making lightweight luxury accessible to younger buyers. “It took time to normalise 14-carat gold, but over the years, consumers have become more accepting, especially given today’s prices,” says Shyamala Ramanan.

Now, Mia is piloting a 9-carat collection in coastal markets to ensure durability against oxidation. “The results have been very encouraging,” Ramanan notes, “and we plan to roll it out nationwide soon.” She emphasises that for Mia, “preciousness isn’t about the number of carats — it’s a way of life. Our designs use diamonds and precious stones prominently, so the gold primarily serves as the base. The visual focus remains on the diamonds and craftsmanship — that’s what truly differentiates Mia.”

A Gen Z-ready future

As Mia’s consumer base skews younger, the brand is building an ecosystem to match. Shyamala describes the brand as “sticky — once you buy from us, you tend to stay with us because we truly understand our consumers.” The multi-channel strategy reflects this understanding, spanning quick commerce, marketplaces, the Mia website and app, and physical stores — all designed to make discovery and purchase seamless.

Over the past five years, the brand has seen strong growth, and the plan is to accelerate further. “As long as we continue to listen to our consumers and evolve with them, we’re confident of sustaining rapid growth in the years ahead,” Ramanan adds.

With Gen Z expected to make up a growing share of jewellery buyers by 2026, Mia is adapting its focus on self-expression, sustainability, and digital-first approaches to meet the needs of this emerging audience.