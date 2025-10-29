Why Nat Habit decided to rebrand after 6 years

Founded in 2019 by Swagatika Das and Gaurav Agarwal, Delhi-based brand, Nat Habit set out to revive beauty and personal-care rituals rooted in Ayurvedic wisdom, but re-imagined for modern consumers. Early on, the brand proposition was ‘Fresh Ayurveda’, as the brand describes on its site, which means ‘100% natural, ultra-potent beauty & wellness products… made fresh every day in our Ayurvedic kitchen.’

The brand’s product line reflected this ethos, ‘ubtans’, ‘malai’, ‘tiktas’, ‘ksheer lepas’, each name evokes a home-ritual, a sense of ingredients you might recognise from a grandmother’s beauty shelf.

As Swagatika Das, CEO & Co-founder of Nat Habit, said, “We were clear that Nat Habit’s difference would lie in the product.”

But this brand proposition needed to change. Nat Habit was ready to take its vision to the next level. The question: how do you evolve a brand that’s built on a niche of fresh-Ayurvedic authenticity into something that speaks to a broader lifestyle-oriented consumer, without losing its roots? Through a rebranding. After six years, the brand has unveiled a fresh look.

Das explains, “The brand’s identity and philosophy have remained consistent since we launched. Our initial focus was on communicating what we offered – Fresh Ayurveda. Over time, we realised that our products were creating a deeper emotional impact on our consumers, something we wanted to capture through this rebranding.”

Hence, the brand is refreshing its initial ‘Fresh Ayurveda’ mantra to ‘Breathe life’. The vision behind this refresh comes from consumer insights itself, Das said. “Breathe Life is an emotion beautifully articulated by our customers – it’s about feeling full of vitality and energy while also being calm and centred within. That’s the effect our 100% natural offerings leave people with, and this feeling is what we’re bringing to the forefront through our new identity and packaging.”

The timing, she says, felt right: “The old gave us roots, the new will give us wings. So we’re letting go respectfully, embracing the evolution ahead.”

To roll out the rebranding, Nat Habit shared cryptic Instagram posts that stripped down its products’ packaging and replaced it with handwritten labels.

Celebrity integration was part of the strategy, too. The brand brought on board actor Sahher Bambba as the face for the relaunch. With onboarding Sahher, the brand wants to target the 25-35-year-old woman demographic. Das adds, “She’s also a very upcoming, vibrant face, which goes with the look and feel of the brand we are venturing into.”

The visuals

The new logo is orange in colour, with the new tagline ‘Breathe life’ and has a much cleaner and less crowded visual compared to the old logo.

Earlier, the brand’s logo carried a calendar icon to represent “habit,” along with green dots that hinted at the natural rhythm of everyday wellness. The tagline Fresh Ayurved, paired with a soft, fluid font, evoked the gentleness of nature.

Das says this reflected the brand’s early positioning, which was fresh, handcrafted, and rooted in daily rituals.

The rebranding retains that essence of nature but reinterprets it with a bolder, more contemporary tone. The typography remains in lowercase to preserve approachability, yet the thicker strokes now convey confidence and strength, which, according to Da,s signals a brand that has grown from nurturing a niche audience to leading a movement.

The new logo also has a ‘flower-chakra’ dotting the ‘i’. Das says, “The flower, chosen over the conventional leaf, symbolises vibrancy and emotional depth, while the chakra represents balance and habit. Together, they embody harmony and joy — the very essence of Nat Habit’s evolved philosophy.”

This new design language extends into the brand’s packaging as well. The refreshed packs place the logo and flower motif at the centre, supported by a more refined colour palette inspired by natural ingredients.

Social media & offline expansion

As the brand strengthens its offline footprint, its storytelling imperative grows and so does the need for consistency across every touchpoint. Whether it’s a store shelf or a social feed, according to Das, the goal is to make the Breathe Life philosophy visible, tangible, and emotionally resonant.

“In retail, we use a range of point-of-sale marketing tools — banner spaces, window displays, end-of-aisle areas, and counter backdrops. These don’t just communicate the product but also bring our Breathe Life philosophy to life at every touchpoint. This ensures that both online and offline audiences experience a consistent narrative,” Das adds.

In physical stores, the brand’s approach is sensorial, designed to invite curiosity and trial. “Our product textures are so distinct that they communicate freshness on their own,” Das notes. “So the trial mechanism becomes a marketing mechanism.”

That insight powers everything from sampling counters to the brand’s YouTube geo-targeting strategy, where ads are shown in PIN codes with strong store coverage, bridging online discovery with offline conversion.

On social media, the storytelling shifts from tactile to interactive.

Posts invite followers to become part of the brand’s Ayurvedic universe, like a recent interactive carousel asking, ‘If you were the Ayurvedic scientist of Nat Habit, what would you make?’ Other posts open up the brand’s lab doors, offering glimpses into product development and ingredient sourcing, creating transparency and trust.

Beyond education, collaboration plays a big role. Influencer partnerships extend reach, while behind-the-scenes videos and ingredient stories keep the content grounded in authenticity.

These formats align with what Das calls the ‘new consumer mindset’, one that values depth over dazzle. She adds, “Today, you’ll see that a lot of carousels get more engagement, more reach than reels. Consumers today prefer a good mix of education and engagement — content that teaches them something new while building community. Our educational content isn’t generic DIY advice — it’s deeper, richer, and backed by science.”

How the brand wants to be seen

In the beauty landscape overflowing with natural, clean, and Ayurvedic claims, the brand is consciously defining its own lane.

Talking about their communication strategy, Das says, “Our communication focuses on how our products are made — not just the ingredients, but the extraction processes that make them potent. We want consumers to understand that our natural products are crafted and manufactured in-house with scientific precision.”

Today, as the brand evolves from discovery to recall, its media strategy reflects both ambition and restraint.

“We’re still in the early stages of our awareness journey,” says Swagatika. “Digital continues to be our strongest medium – primarily Meta and Google. We also collaborate with sampling and channel partners. For recall, we rely heavily on WhatsApp for our D2C customers, and on Meta for retargeting. On marketplaces, we combine CRM and display properties for sustained engagement.”

Looking ahead, the brand says its biggest challenge isn’t product or retention, but precision in targeting.

“The biggest challenge lies in identifying and reaching the right households. There are only about five-six crore Indian households earning above ₹6 lakh annually, and around 1.5 crore in the higher NCCS A2 bracket. Finding and reaching them efficiently through media is both complex and costly,” Das adds.

With some of the highest product retention rates in its category, the brand’s focus now is to drive trials intelligently, using sampling, targeted media, and CRM-driven engagement rather than mass advertising.

“A significant portion of our investment goes into R&D and product development,” Das says. “Strong talent fuels both innovation and marketing, creating a cycle that drives sustainable growth.”

As it scales across new markets and categories, the brand’s challenge will be to maintain its freshness promise consistently on a bigger level.