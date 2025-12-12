Vineet Sharma on AB InBev’s big cricket leap with global ICC partnership

For years, Budweiser has been part of some of the world’s biggest cultural moments, from FIFA World Cups to major music festivals like Lollapalooza, but it has largely stayed away from cricket.

Despite India being one of the brand’s fastest-growing markets, AB InBev didn't venture into the sport that commands the nation’s largest fan base, highest media spends, and arguably its deepest emotional equity.

That changed with an announcement on December 11, 2025: Budweiser 0.0 is now an ICC global partner, marking the brand’s first-ever worldwide entry into cricket.

The move comes at a pivotal moment. India is Budweiser’s third-largest market globally, the brand turns 150 worldwide and 20 in India in 2026, and non-alcoholic beer is gaining traction among young Indians seeking moderation without losing the cultural cues of youth brands.

So when Vineet Sharma, Vice President - Marketing & Trade Marketing, AB InBev India, opened the conversation by asking me how I felt about the partnership, it felt like a full-circle moment. The last time I interviewed him, for FIFA, I had asked, “When are you thinking about cricket?”

Turns out, the right moment was now.

Betting on Budweiser 0.0

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a major global partnership with AB InBev, naming the world’s largest brewer as the Official Beer Partner across all major ICC tournaments from 2026 to 2027.

The agreement will be activated primarily through Budweiser 0.0 in India, with other AB InBev brands set to lead engagement initiatives in Europe and Africa.

Sharma made it clear that this is not just AB InBev entering cricket; it is Budweiser 0.0 making the move.

“The 0.0 category in India is very nascent but growing fast. This partnership furthers our narrative of expanding the category, as a lot of young Indians don’t consume alcohol but still want to associate with youth brands.”

Budweiser 0.0 already has 70% market share in the non-alcoholic beer segment. But scale is still limited by awareness and trial.

With multiple flavours, the brand sees ICC as the platform that can give “huge eyeballs and awareness” to this category.

A major unlock is in-stadium trials, crucial in cricket-led markets where alcohol consumption is

restricted on the ground.

On when the category will hit the mainstream, Sharma was cautious but optimistic. He said,

“Sometimes you need a big switch; hopefully, this partnership brings that. The category is very nascent, even globally. Cricket can massively accelerate awareness and distribution.”

Why now?

2026 emerges as a symbolic year for the brand, one packed with milestones and momentum.

“AB InBev has never done cricket globally, except one local partnership in South Africa. India is our third-largest market outside the US. It’s our 20th year in India and Budweiser’s 150th globally. We were waiting for the right scale because cricket isn’t a sport here, it’s a religion.”

According to the brand, this isn’t a logo-led entry. Budweiser said it plans to take a longer, community-focused approach.

“We don’t do logo placements and walk away. We build communities. When we enter something, we want to have a point of view.”

The ICC deal, he said, arrived at the perfect intersection of brand growth, cultural timing, and strategic scale.

The experience playbook

Budweiser’s India strategy has long been anchored in experiences, from Lollapalooza to Rolling Loud, the NBA, and Bollywood IPs. The cricket association, Sharma said, will go even bigger.

“In our 20th year, we want to go whole hog with the world of cricket. Young Indians love experiences. In-home, out-of-home, bar activations, stadium innovations, all of it is planned.”

But he stressed that the bar is high, “The challenge is not doing, it’s elevating experiences so people feel something unique when they engage with Budweiser and cricket.”

On whether Budweiser 0.0 opens all marketing mediums for the brand, Sharma said, “Budweiser 0.0 is a genuine brand extension. It opens certain mediums within the rule of the land, including stadium branding. But this is not just about the media. It’s about reaching fans in the right place.”

If the brand follows its football playbook, cricket fans are in for a more experiential, youth-centric, culturally vibrant version of the game in 2026. And for a category still finding its footing, Budweiser 0.0’s ICC leap may be the moment that pushes non-alcoholic beer into the market.