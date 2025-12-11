Wedding-season demand and non-metro growth are shaping Snapdeal’s marketing play, says Ishwar RV

India is currently at its peak wedding season, and brands across categories, including fashion e-commerce platforms, are eyeing a market estimated at 46 lakh weddings between November 1 and December 14 alone, projected to generate Rs 6.5 lakh crore in business. For Snapdeal, the festive season's performance has validated a strategy centred on non-metro India, where growth is outpacing traditional urban markets, and consumers are prioritising value without compromising on style.

The platform recorded 60% year-on-year growth during its Bharat Swagotsav sale, with fashion emerging as the standout category at 94% growth. Men's apparel surged 190%, women's ethnic wear climbed 110%, and accessories, kidswear, and home décor all posted triple-digit increases.

Ishwar RV, Head of Brand Marketing, Snapdeal shares, “More than 70% of this demand came from non-metros, with cities like Bhiwadi, Sriperumbudur and Khanna doubling volumes.”

According to Redseer Strategy Consultants' festive season 2025 analysis, India’s festive e-commerce season surged 23–25% year-on-year within the first two days, a 4–5x jump over last year. 60% to 65% of shoppers came from Tier II+ cities, fuelling growth in affordable smartphones, appliances, and home upgrades. Electronics and fashion were expected to pick up in terms of sales during the festivals across all the city tiers, with higher growth expected from Tier II+ cities.

With wedding season now underway, Snapdeal anticipates strong demand across ethnic fashion, footwear, beauty, and home décor. Ishwar RV notes, "Wedding season is India's biggest fashion runway. We expect strong demand in ethnic fashion, footwear, beauty and home décor. Mix-and-match styling is hot: modern silhouettes with traditional elegance."

The wedding fashion market in India is massive. According to WedMeGood's Annual Wedding Industry Report 2024-25, the average wedding budget reached Rs. 36.5 lakh in 2024, and the industry reportedly generated Rs. 6 trillion in business. Clothing and accessories account for a significant portion of wedding expenditure, and consumers are moving towards versatile pieces that can be styled for multiple occasions.

On Instagram, Snapdeal has been building this narrative through mood boards and outfit curation for weddings and ceremonies, highlighting styling possibilities rather than simply showcasing products. The content strategy is aimed at helping shoppers visualise how pieces can work together.

Ishwar emphasises, "Our mantra stays consistent: Premium-looking fashion. No premium price tag. We want customers to dress to impress, without stress."

Non-metro India takes centre stage

What distinguishes Snapdeal's strategy is its explicit focus on non-metro markets. Tier-II and Tier-III cities have emerged as the primary growth engine. “For us, non-metro India is not a segment, it is the centre. Bharat’s shoppers are trend-aware and expressive. They value authenticity with aspiration,” Ishwar comments.

The company tailors its approach to these shoppers, who are trend-aware and expressive but value authenticity over unattainable aspiration. Content stays conversational while maintaining sharp fashion aesthetics.

He says, “We prioritise short-form video platforms like YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels where entertainment and shopping blend.” On the other hand, metros see stronger performance marketing and remarketing, but the brand voice remains consistent.

During the festive season, Snapdeal deployed a phased marketing approach, first building category salience through its ‘Nazar Atak Jaaye’ campaign before activating storytelling through employees and relatable creators. This mix of smart media planning and authentic voices aimed at building deeper trust and efficiency.

Employee-led content and authenticity

What sets the brand’s marketing apart in recent months is its reliance on employee-generated content and micro-creators rather than celebrity endorsements or high-production campaigns. Employee-led content, including videos of staff members styling Snapdeal outfits and even rapping about the brand, has often outperformed traditional advertising in engagement metrics.

"It proved that authenticity is not a tactic, it is a truth," Ishwar notes. "When our own people walk the ramp, style Snapdeal outfits, or rap about Snapdeal, audiences feel the pride. In-house content often outperforms traditional campaigns because it has energy money cannot buy."

This strategy addresses a fundamental challenge: how to stay salient against competitors with larger budgets. The brand's answer is to stay sharper rather than louder, with a tone rooted in everyday confidence and consistent across creators, employees, and campaigns. The approach is particularly effective for reaching non-metro audiences who respond to relatability over polish.

The sustainability of this model comes from its cultural integration. Employees now spot content ideas and moments organically, enabling faster creation, higher volume, and emotion that compounds over time. It's not just low-cost content but high-belief content that resonates authentically.

Media evolution and market positioning

The festive season provided important learning on media efficiency. Authentic creator and employee content delivered engagement, validating the brand’s belief that content should earn attention rather than force it. The media mix now emphasises platforms where discovery and entertainment intersect naturally.

This approach helps Snapdeal differentiate in a competitive landscape increasingly influenced by quick-commerce players. While platforms like Blinkit and Zepto expand into fashion with promises of rapid delivery, Snapdeal positions itself for a different consumer need.

"Quick-commerce is perfect for instant needs. Snapdeal serves thoughtful value-driven shopping," Ishwar explains. "Our users compare, discover new labels, explore looks, and choose style smartly. One channel fulfils urgency. We fulfil aspiration and value discovery."

The platform is enhancing this discovery experience through technology. AI-driven recommendations, visual search, and accessible filters like "kurta under ₹700" are designed to make style exploration intuitive. The experience aims to feel less like browsing a catalogue and more like getting styling help from a friend.

Looking ahead, the brand plans to grow through three pillars: cultural relevance, creator and community energy, and smart discovery powered by AI.

India's fashion e-commerce future lies not in competing solely on speed or selection, but in understanding what value means to the next wave of digital shoppers.