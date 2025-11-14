Why did Mondelez bet on Lotus Biscoff? Marketing VP explains

For many Indians, Lotus Biscoff has been a familiar name for a while. Over the past few years, Biscoff-flavoured cheesecakes, milkshakes, and ice-creams have gone viral on food menus and social media, turning the imported biscuit into a popular flavour trend.

Now, Biscoff will be made and sold locally. Mondelez India has entered into a partnership with Lotus Bakeries to manufacture, market, and distribute the brand in India. The company calls this one of its biggest product launches in more than 15 years.

India is also the only market where Mondelez will handle all three functions for the brand: manufacturing, marketing, and distribution.

The collaboration between Lotus Bakeries and Mondelez International was finalised about 15 months ago. The timing, Mondelez says, is in line with Biscoff’s strong global growth. The brand is currently the fifth-largest cookie in the world and one of the fastest-growing in the category.

“When this partnership came through, we were very excited,” said Nitin Saini, Vice President – Marketing, Mondelez India.

“Biscoff already had a strong following in India through imported products. Now we are bringing it officially at accessible price points and with the same global quality.”

Imported packs have so far sold at ₹250–₹300. The locally produced range will start at ₹10, with additional packs priced at ₹30, ₹80, and ₹110. These are being rolled out across retail and e-commerce channels.

Marketing the ‘Taste’

Saini said the company’s marketing strategy in India will centre around the biscuit’s distinct taste.

“Our focus is very clear — we’re going to build communication around the taste,” he said.

“Consumers across the world love Biscoff for its flavour and crunch, and we wanted to make sure that Indian consumers get the same authentic experience. It’s the same product you would find in the UK, US, or France.”

The brand’s name combines “biscuit” and “coffee”, and Mondelez expects tea-and-coffee pairing to be a key consumption occasion in India as well.

India’s biscuit market already has several large and regional players. The Indian cookies and crackers market size is expected to reach approximately $13.58 billion in 2025, with a projected annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.80% for the period 2025-2030.

With customers loving the tried-and-tested brands and flavours, it stands as a challenge to bring a global player in the market.

Mondelez aims to use Biscoff to strengthen its position in the premium cookie segment.

“Our objective with Biscoff is to drive premiumisation of the cookie category,” Saini said. “We want to highlight its great taste and elevate the cookie experience for Indian consumers.”

Distribution plans

While the initial launch targeted urban markets, Mondelez plans to extend Biscoff’s reach beyond metros.

“We’re starting with urban centres, but not restricting ourselves,” Saini said. “Accessibility is important. That’s why we have a ₹10 price point — to make sure Biscoff reaches tier-two towns and traditional trade stores, including kiranas.”

The company sees this as part of its broader strategy to widen its snacking portfolio across both modern and traditional retail.

Biscoff’s future in India

Globally, the Biscoff spread is nearly as popular as the biscuits themselves. Mondelez plans to bring it to India soon.

“We’ll be introducing the spread in the near future,” Saini confirmed. “It’s an iconic part of the brand globally, and we want Indian consumers to enjoy that too.”