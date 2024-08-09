Disney to crack down on password sharing in September

Starting this September, Disney Plus will stop allowing users to share their passwords with people outside their households. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced this during an earnings call, signalling that the company is getting serious about this crackdown.

Earlier in the year, Disney hinted at rolling out a paid sharing option and started informing users about the change. In June, it introduced paid sharing in a few countries, but they hadn’t specified when it would be available in the U.S.

Now, it looks like Disney is set to roll out paid sharing to more subscribers in September, although they haven't yet shared how much it will cost. Iger mentioned that there hasn’t been any negative reaction to the notifications about this change so far.

Additionally, the company is planning to raise prices for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus in October. Iger isn’t worried about losing subscribers due to the price increase, as the company is also adding new features like ABC News Live and curated playlists, which he believes will justify the higher prices.social