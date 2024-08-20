Govt open to revisiting Broadcasting Services Bill after consultations

On Monday, Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the government is open to discussing and considering a broadcasting regulation law. He emphasised that any decision would be made after thorough consultations.

This statement followed reports which mentioned that the ministry would not release a new draft of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, as it was believed that such a law might not be necessary.

Last week, the government withdrew the draft Bill after receiving public criticism. The draft had been criticised for potentially requiring online content creators to obtain licenses or registrations. Officials explained that the draft was pulled back because current regulations were deemed sufficient, making a new law unnecessary.

According to Vaishnaw, the government aims to support the content-creator economy rather than stifle it and generate new intellectual property. In March this year, the government hosted the National Creators Awards and handed out awards to influencers and content creators across twenty categories for their contributions to India’s digital landscape.

Minister Vaishnaw mentioned that the government is open to feedback and flexible in its approach. He assured that the government wants to see new media platforms grow and succeed, and will consider the need for a new Bill only after extensive consultations.

Official sources have stated that the Bill is currently on hold. The consultation process on the bill has been ongoing since November 2023, when the first draft was uploaded by the ministry. The MIB is seeking comments on it until October 15.





