I&B ministry extends its feedback deadline for the Broadcasting Services Bill

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has extended the deadline for feedback on the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill to October 15. This extension allows for more comprehensive discussions with stakeholders before a revised draft is published.

The original draft, along with explanatory notes and a call for public and stakeholder comments, was made available in November of last year.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the ministry said, “The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is working on a Draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill. The draft Bill was placed in the public domain on November 10, 2023 along with the explanatory notes for comments of the stakeholders and the general public. In response, multiple recommendations/ comments/ suggestions were received including from various Associations."

It further added, “The ministry is holding a series of consultations with the stakeholders on the draft bill. Further additional time is being provided to solicit comments/ suggestions till 15th October, 2024. A fresh draft will be published after detailed consultations.”

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting is working on a Draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill.



The draft Bill was placed in public domain on 10.11.2023 along with the explanatory notes for comments of the stakeholders and the general public. https://t.co/3A4brxbfLC… — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) August 12, 2024

The most recent draft of the Bill, distributed to selected stakeholders via watermarked copies but not released to the public, has sparked several concerns regarding certain provisions and the overall approach to consultation.

Additionally, a key point of criticism was a provision in the draft that might categorise most online influencers as broadcasters if their content addresses current affairs.