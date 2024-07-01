India's T20 World Cup win draws 53 million viewers

The India-South Africa ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup final on Saturday reached a peak concurrent viewership of nearly 53 million on Disney+Hotstar. This event ended India's 13-year wait for an ICC trophy but did not surpass the record audience of 59 million set during the India-Australia ODI final on November 20, 2023, despite India's loss.

The 59 million peak viewership from the November ODI final remains the highest for live-streamed cricket, according to industry experts. In contrast, the T20 World Cup knockout match between India and Australia on June 24 saw a peak concurrency of 39 million.

Disney Star, which holds exclusive broadcast and media rights for both linear and digital platforms, also aired Saturday's final live on the Star Sports network. Television viewership numbers will be released a week later by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). During the post-match ceremony, viewership remained between 25 to 30 million viewers, which was notable.

Commenting on it, Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar India said, “Congratulations to both teams for their outstanding performances during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Team India has brought joy and pride to millions, with their incredible skill and dedication. We are proud to have brought those moments to their homes and their hands. With a staggering 5.3 cr concurrent viewers tuning in on Disney+ Hotstar for the finals, the highest peak concurrency recorded for this tournament, the support of Indian cricket fans has lifted us to new heights in live sports streaming. It has been a real privilege matching their unwavering passion and support with our innovation.”