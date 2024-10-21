Prasar Bharati conducts trials for direct-to-mobile broadcasting

According to reports, public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has taken significant steps towards enabling the telecast of live TV channels on smartphones without requiring an internet connection, as trials to assess the feasibility of direct-to-mobile (D2M) technology have commenced.

The reports suggest that officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) confirmed that the broadcaster is conducting trials in various cities, including Delhi, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and Saankhya Labs, utilising both high-power and low-power transmitters.

According to officials, the experiments with D2M technology conducted alongside IIT Kanpur have been successful. However, to advance this initiative, it is essential to install transmitters on cellular towers and integrate specialised chips into mobile devices.

“Live broadcasting directly to mobile devices is achieved using broadcast signals similar to those used in TV and radio, bypassing traditional cellular and internet data networks. The phones or devices require specific hardware to receive and decode these broadcast signals,” an official explained. They noted that this technology has the potential to provide high-quality streaming of both video and audio, as it does not rely on the variable speeds and stability of internet connections.

The Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding in July 2019 to collaborate on research in various areas, including D2M broadcasting, convergence with 5G, rural broadband, and next-generation broadcasting standards.

A pilot project to evaluate the direct broadcasting of high-viewership events, such as the IPL, to smartphones or devices, similar to DTH services, was undertaken approximately three years ago. “Today, nearly every user consumes video content on mobile devices, and news is increasingly accessed through mobile apps. Prasar Bharati has its own NewsOnAir app, which boasts a substantial consumer base,” an official remarked.





