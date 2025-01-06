Sonia Huria appointed as the Head of Brand, Consumer, & Social Communications at Maddock Films

Sonia Huria has been appointed as the Head of Brand, Consumer, and Social Communications at Maddock Films. Announcing the news on LinkedIn, she wrote, "In my new role, I’m eager to bring together the storytelling touchpoints across Social, PR, and Consumer Communication to create immersive and engaging experiences for viewers. By connecting these threads seamlessly, we can build a dynamic and interconnected audience journey, amplifying the magic of our narratives and ensuring they captivate and delight at every interaction."

Huria’s career spans notable roles in the media and entertainment industry, with contributions at Viacom18 and Amazon Prime Video India.

In her new role, Huria aims to integrate storytelling across social media, public relations, and consumer communication, creating a cohesive audience journey. She highlighted her goal of delivering immersive experiences that amplify the impact of Maddock’s narratives and deepen audience engagement.

Huria’s appointment comes at a strategic time, as Maddock Films looks to consolidate its brand presence and broaden its reach.