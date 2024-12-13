Sony Sports Network signs three-year deal to telecast Hockey India League

The Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is set to reach millions of hockey fans across India and beyond, as Sony Sports Network (SSN) announces its comprehensive telecast plan for the upcoming season. Fans will be able to catch all the action live on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) channels in both Standard Definition (SD) and High Definition (HD).

With the HIL 2024-25 scheduled to begin on December 28, 2024, Sony Sports Network’s multi-channel, multi-language broadcast strategy aims to provide an immersive viewing experience for hockey enthusiasts, ensuring that the HIL is accessible to a diverse audience. By offering commentary in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, SSN aims to engage fans from different regions and make the sport more inclusive.

Broadcast details for HIL 2024-25:

• Sony Sports Ten 1 – English (SD and HD)

• Sony Sports Ten 3 – Hindi (SD and HD)

• Sony Sports Ten 4 – Tamil and Telugu (SD and HD)

The tournament, which will take place in Rourkela and Ranchi, features top Indian and international hockey stars across both the men’s and women’s leagues. The inclusion of Sony Sports Ten 4, broadcasting in Tamil and Telugu, marks a significant expansion of the league’s reach, catering to the large fan bases in the southern regions of the country.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “Hockey has gained significant popularity in India with the Indian team’s success in consecutive Olympics contributed to the resurgence. At Sony Sports Network, we have always been committed to serving sports fans with a diverse sports portfolio for Indian fans. The inclusion of one of the world’s premier franchise-based hockey leagues in our offerings will undoubtedly bring fans closer to the game. We are excited about this three-season partnership and see it as a key step toward establishing ourselves as the ‘Home of Hockey,’ just as we have done with other major sports in our portfolio.”

Hockey India League (HIL) Governing committee chairperson Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “We are thrilled to partner with Sony Sports Network for the telecast of HIL 2024-25. Their expansive coverage across multiple channels and languages will ensure that fans from all corners of the country can enjoy the league. This season is poised to be bigger, better, bolder, and we are confident that Sony’s unmatched telecast capabilities will help take the excitement of Indian hockey to new heights.”

Hockey India League (HIL) governing committee member Bhola Nath Singh said, “Our focus has always been on promoting hockey to a wider audience, and this partnership with Sony Sports Network allows us to do just that. With their multilingual telecast plan, we are making the sport accessible to a larger audience, bringing them closer to the game. We believe this season will set a new benchmark in terms of viewership and fan engagement."