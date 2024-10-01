SRV Media appoints Anushka Dey as Vice President of Public Relations

SRV Media, an integrated marketing and communications agency has announced the appointment of Anushka Dey as the new Vice President of Public Relations. This key addition to the leadership team comes as the agency strengthens its public relations capabilities and continues its mission to provide value to a wide range of clients.

With over a decade of experience as a Strategic and Integrated Communication Specialist, Dey brings a wealth of expertise to her new role at SRV Media. Her appointment is pivotal as the agency continues to expand its services and solidify its position in strategic communications across all verticals.

Dr. Vikram Kumar, Co-founder and Managing Director of SRV Media, commented on the appointment, “We are thrilled to welcome Anushka to our leadership team. Her proven track record in crafting impactful strategies and fostering client relationships aligns perfectly with our vision for growth and excellence. Anushka's expertise will be instrumental in elevating SRV Media's PR offerings and further cementing our reputation as a go-to agency for comprehensive marketing solutions."

In her new role, Dey will spearhead developing and implementing comprehensive PR strategies to enhance brand reputation and visibility for SRV Media's clients. Prior to joining SRV Media, she has worked with MSL, Value360, GBM and Social Panga. Her strategic approach and deep industry insights are expected to drive innovation and deliver measurable results across the agency's PR initiatives.

Commenting on her appointment, Anushka Dey stated, "I am excited to join SRV Media and contribute to its continued success. The agency's commitment to delivering results-driven solutions aligns with my approach to strategic communication. I look forward to working alongside SRV Media’s talented team to develop forward-thinking PR strategies that drive success and elevate our clients' brands.”