Sushma Rajesh joins Viacom18 as Cluster Head – Kannada and Marathi

Viacom18 Media has onboarded Sushma Rajesh as the Cluster Head for Kannada and Marathi. Rajesh has worked as the Senior Vice President and Business Head – Kannada at The Walt Disney Company for more than two years. She shared the development on her LinkedIn profile.

"I am excited to share that I have embarked on a new chapter in my professional life as the Cluster Head for Kannada and Marathi at Viacom18 Media Private Limited. Bidding adieu to someplace one has spent 2 decades in is not easy, but I am looking forward to this new phase and making some new memories. Thank you Disney Star for an incredible ride," her post read.