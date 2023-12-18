Sushma Rajesh joins Viacom18 as Cluster Head – Kannada and Marathi

Viacom18 Media has onboarded Sushma Rajesh as the Cluster Head for Kannada and Marathi. Rajesh has worked as the Senior Vice President and Business Head – Kannada at The Walt Disney Company for more than two years. She shared the development on her LinkedIn profile.
"I am excited to share that I have embarked on a new chapter in my professional life as the Cluster Head for Kannada and Marathi at Viacom18 Media Private Limited. Bidding adieu to someplace one has spent 2 decades in is not easy, but I am looking forward to this new phase and making some new memories. Thank you Disney Star for an incredible ride," her post read.
With a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast media industry, Rajesh started her career at IMRB, a division of the Kantar Group. She has held key positions at Star India and began in 2004 as a Senior Manager (Research and Strategic Planning) and then moved on to become the Vice President of Marketing and Channel Strategy at Life OK in 2014. Rajesh also worked as the Business Head at Star Utsav.