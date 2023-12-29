Services captured 16% ad space for Print advertising from Jul-Sept’23: Report

TAM Media Research has released its quarterly report for Print Advertising from July to September 2023. Print advertising experienced a 6% increase in ad space from Jan-Mar’23 to Apr-Jun’23. However, from Jul-Sept’23, there was a 2% decline in ad space compared to Jan-Mar’23.

Additionally, during Jul-Sept’23, there was an 11% reduction in ad space compared to the same period in 2022 for print advertising.

The services sector claimed the top spot, capturing a 16% share of ad space, surpassing its position in Apr-Jun’23. Computers, on the other hand, emerged as the sole newcomer in the top 10 sectors, securing a 2% share of ad space in Jul-Sept’23 compared to the previous quarter.

During the time period, Coaching/Competitive Exam Centre descended to ninth position with a 3% share of ad space compared to its first position in Apr-Jun’23. On the other hand, Public Issues ascended to fourth position with a 5% share of ad space compared to its 10th position in Apr-Jun’23.

310+ categories have registered positive growth during the period with Public Issues witnessing the highest increase in Ad secondages with two-fold growth followed by Cars with 29% growth during Jul-Sept’23 compared to Apr-Jun’23.

During Jul-Sept’23, the top 10 advertisers together covered a 13% share of ad space. Among them, SBS Biotech ascended to the first position in Jul-Sept’23 compared to its second position in Apr-Jun’23.

It should be noted that Sales Promotion advertising covered a 29% share of ad space in Print. Among Sales Promotions, Multiple Promotion secured the first position with a 52% share of ad space followed by Discount Promotion with a 34% share.

