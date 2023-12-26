Zee Media’s Shridhar Mishra steps down

Shridhar Mishra has announced his departure from Zee Media Corporation Limited after a three-year stint. He held the position of Chief Revenue Officer, Digital at the media company and made the announcement on LinkedIn.

"Signing off from Zee Media today after three good years. Amazing Journey with Loads of Success, Challenges, Learnings & Inspiration!," his post read.

Mishra joined Zee Media as the SVP and Head of Digital Monetization in August 2020 following which he was promoted to the role of CRO.

Before joining Zee Media, he worked as the Vice President - Digital Sales India and Middle East at Asianet News Network. He led Digital Media Sales and Marketing alliances for India and GCC Countries and was responsible for managing the Advertisement Operations, Delivery and Optimisation teams. He also has experience conceptualizing and driving revenues through client-led briefs, using social media, and applications for both online and mobile.

Additionally, Mishra has worked with companies like Jagran New Media, Kasturi & Sons, and Dainik Bhaskar.