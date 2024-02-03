Viacom18 Studios brings a fresh perspective to Fighter promotions

The duo of Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand is back with another high-octane action flick, this time with an extra dose of nationalism. The film stars Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Anil Kapoor as fighter jet pilots in the Indian Air Force. The film brings to screen aerial action scenes featuring fighter jets–something that hasn’t been explored in Hindi cinema–the likes of which has been seen in Hollywood blockbusters such as Top Gun.

The movie promotion campaign serves as an important aspect, providing insights for marketers and filmmakers. This included a partnership with Viacom18, who introduced a novel approach to the promotion of Fighter.

Let's delve into the various campaigns implemented by Viacom18 for the movie:

#ThankYouFighter Campaign

This campaign is one of its kind, during which the movie cast urges people to share their expressions of gratitude in the form of Thank You notes through the dedicated website (thankyoufighter.com/). It underscores the collective appreciation for the Indian Air Force. Team #FIGHTER went beyond the virtual realm, personally delivering the nation’s gratitude to our esteemed air warriors at the Pune Air Base.

The campaign garnered over 10 lakh digital messages from all corners of the country, along with 2.5 lakh handwritten letters from more than 300 schools across 23 states.

#BeAFighter Campaign

Viacom18 Studios expanded the campaign by introducing an industry-first conversational chatbot under #BeAFighter, complemented by an AR filter. #BeAFighter serves as a digital method to gather entries for enrollment as Fighter virtual ambassadors. Many individuals registered through social media platforms for #BeAFighter and shared their accomplishments on social media.

IAF Band Collaboration

The Fighter team had the opportunity to collaborate with the Indian Air Force band to boost the spirit of patriotism. The IAF Band presented a powerful rendition of #VandeMataram, uniting the nation through a song. Several celebrities and media houses shared the event on Twitter and Instagram.

OOH Activation

For on-ground initiatives, Viacom18 implemented displays across various locations in Mumbai. This includes an Island Display at Juhu, art installations in Sion, an active aircraft display at Carter Road, and a real-time plane rotation in Mahim, showcasing the campaign's commitment to pushing boundaries in every dimension.

Brand Collaboration

Viacom18 collaborated with 50+ brands, such as Godrej Home Securities, Kotak PVR card, Bisleri, Croma, and more, to engage a diverse audience and generate movie hype through collaborative channels.

With a reach of over 5 million, joining the wave, the #Fighter movie promotion brought fresh approaches to the forefront of movie promotion discussions, highlighting the campaign's impact on popular culture.