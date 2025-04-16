2.9 million Indian advertiser accounts suspended, 247 million ads removed in 2024: Report

Google removed more than 5.1 billion malicious advertisements globally in 2024, leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems to combat ad-based abuse. India emerged as a focal point in these efforts, with the company suspending approximately 2.9 million advertiser accounts for violating ad policies, including those related to misrepresentation and financial fraud.

The surge in enforcement coincided with India's general elections, during which Google verified over 5,000 election-related ads and removed more than 7.3 million that failed to meet verification standards. These actions underscore Google's commitment to maintaining a safer online advertising environment, particularly in regions experiencing heightened digital activity.​

AI enhances enforcement and prevention

Google's deployment of large language models (LLMs) facilitated more efficient detection of policy violations, enabling the identification of 97% of publisher pages flagged for infractions. These AI systems not only streamlined enforcement but also proactively identified emerging threats, such as business impersonation and fraudulent payment schemes. In 2024, over 50 enhancements were made to enforcement models, resulting in the suspension of numerous malicious advertiser accounts before any ads were served.​

Top offences

Among the 5.1 billion ads removed, prevalent violations included abuse of the ad network (793 million), misrepresentation (491 million), and breaches of legal requirements (280 million). Other categories subjected to enforcement encompassed gambling, adult content, healthcare misinformation, and counterfeit goods. Additionally, Google restricted over 9.1 billion ads globally, particularly in sectors sensitive to legal and cultural contexts, such as financial services, alcohol, and healthcare.​

Combatting scams and public figure impersonations

In response to the proliferation of AI-generated scam ads, including deepfake impersonations of celebrities, Google established a dedicated team of over 100 experts. This initiative led to the permanent suspension of more than 700,000 advertiser accounts and a 90% reduction in reports of such scams. Overall, 415 million ads were blocked for scam-related violations, and over 5 million accounts were suspended for deceptive practices, with a significant number targeting users in India.​

Election integrity and policy expansion

Amidst a year marked by significant global elections, including in India, Google intensified its measures to uphold election integrity. The company expanded its advertiser verification requirements and transparency initiatives, verifying over 8,900 new election advertisers globally and removing 10.7 million election-related ads from unverified sources. Notably, Google mandated the disclosure of AI-generated content in political ads, aiming to mitigate misinformation and enhance public trust during election cycles.​

Publisher and platform oversight

Google extended its enforcement to the publisher domain, taking action on 1.3 billion individual pages and imposing site-level sanctions on over 220,000 websites in 2024. Common violations included sexually explicit material, harmful software, and the promotion of weapons. These measures reflect Google's ongoing commitment to fostering a secure and trustworthy advertising ecosystem, particularly in rapidly digitising markets like India.