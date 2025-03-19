90% of community notes on X are never shown, blocking most fact-checked edits

A new analysis has found that X’s Community Notes system fails to effectively address misinformation, with the majority of fact-checking contributions never being displayed to users.

According to Bloomberg’s review of 1.1 million Community Notes from 2023 to February 2025, fewer than 10% of submitted notes are shown in the app, despite many being deemed accurate and informative. The study attributes this to X’s consensus requirement, which mandates agreement across differing political perspectives before a note is published.

Findings from other reports support these concerns. The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found in October 2024 that 74% of proposed Community Notes it deemed accurate were never displayed. Similarly, Spanish fact-checking group Maldita reported earlier this year that 85% of Community Notes remain invisible to users.

The Bloomberg report also highlights manipulation within the system, citing a sample of 2,674 Community Notes on Russia and Ukraine in 2024, where 40% were later unpublished. The study found that 229 out of 392 notes added to posts from Russian government officials or state-run media were removed, raising concerns about coordinated efforts to suppress fact-checking efforts.

Critics argue that Community Notes, designed as a user-driven alternative to traditional fact-checking, may be ineffective against politically sensitive misinformation. While some suggest the system prevents biased censorship, others warn that misleading content may continue to spread unchecked.

As Meta begins rolling out its own Community Notes system, modelled on X’s approach, concerns persist over whether user-moderated fact-checking can adequately counter misinformation at scale.