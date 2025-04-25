Abby Awards 2025 announces jury chairs for broadcaster, tech, PR, & health

The Advertising Club has appointed five professionals as jury chairs for the 2025 Abby Awards, powered by One Show. The new appointments cover categories including Broadcaster, Technology, Public Relations, Green Abby, and Health.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, a business professional with over 30 years of experience in media, FMCG, and advertising, will chair the Broadcaster category. She has previously worked with Sony Entertainment Television and Viacom 18 Media Pvt. Ltd., and is involved in gender representation initiatives through the International Advertising Association (IAA).

Niraj Ruparel, Creative Tech Lead at WPP & GroupM, India, has been appointed Jury Chair for the Technology category. Ruparel is known for his work in creative technology and his teams have received recognition at Cannes Lions and Effies. He has also served on juries at various industry forums.

Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO of Burson Group India, will chair the Public Relations category. With more than 30 years of experience in PR and communications, Dharmaraj has been a juror for events like the Cannes PR Lions and D&AD Awards.

Chandani Samdaria, Executive Creative Director at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, will chair the Green Abby category. With 15 years of experience, Samdaria has worked with global brands such as Vicks and Head & Shoulders, and her work has received recognition at the Abby Awards and Effies.

Praful Akali, Founder & Managing Director of Medulla Communications, has been appointed Jury Chair for the Health category. Akali is known for his work in healthcare advertising and his agency has received multiple accolades, including recognition at Cannes Lions and Effies.

The Abby Awards 2025, powered by One Show, will be held at Goafest 2025 from May 21-23 at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon in Goa. Goafest is organised by the Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club.