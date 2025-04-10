Adobe previews Agentic AI integration across its Creative Suite

Adobe is working on integrating agentic AI into its products like Acrobat, Adobe Express, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro, aiming to unlock new creative possibilities for individuals and help creative professionals scale their work.

With this integration, the company aims to enable individuals to unlock insights and create content that they wouldn’t otherwise be able to and enable creative professionals to scale and amplify their impact, according to its official blog post.

The company envisions many ways that AI agents can help you work more efficiently. Here’s a preview of the agentic AI vision for creativity and productivity:

Adobe Acrobat

The company is working to bring more agentic-supported capabilities into Acrobat to make it even more helpful for business professionals, knowledge workers and consumers. In the coming months, Acrobat will enable the creation of custom agents that can be assigned specific roles – like research or sales assistants or academic tutors ready to help analyse documents, answer questions and use reasoning to suggest further areas to explore.

Adobe Express

It is also building an agent in Adobe Express that acts as a creative partner across every stage of the creation process. It will support customers in building their vision better and faster without having to learn every aspect of the tool. They can ask the agent to create and improve upon a design, while always having the ability to further edit and refine their work as needed.

For solopreneurs, they could use agentic AI to create designs by using trending fonts, effects and looks from the creative community. Enterprise marketers could create a whole new set of campaign collateral within minutes by localising pre-approved on-brand materials made by the creative team.

Creative Cloud

For creative professionals, the company believes that agents will become a natural part of creative workflows and make creative tools even more powerful and productive. It wants users to give instructions to the agent in the creative software to finish a series of tasks, while they can move on to the creation of a new design or train themselves on new techniques.



Photoshop

Last year, it introduced Distraction Removal, which analyses an image to find distractions like poles, wires and people in the background and can remove those distractions for users with a click.

At MAX London later this month, the company will debut the foundation of what will become its first creative agent in Photoshop – with the Actions panel. Photoshop will analyse images and recommend smart, context-aware edits. Users will also be able to use natural language to access more than 1,000 one-click actions in Photoshop.

The Photoshop agent will be able to help users learn the tool, share feedback and suggestions, and even handle repetitive tasks like preparing assets for export.

Premiere Pro

The company has also laid the foundation for agentic professional video workflows in Premiere Pro. Last week, we released Media Intelligence in Premiere Pro, which understands the content of the clips, automatically recognising objects and the visual composition of shots in every frame.

The company envisions a world where users can direct a creative agent to help them refine shot choices, craft rough cuts, assist with colour, help mix audio, and more.

The Adobe Research team are building the foundational pieces for Adobe’s new agentic AI framework. It has started building toward this future by creating Experience Platform Agents in our enterprise applications that augment the capabilities of marketing and creative teams to drive personalisation at scale.