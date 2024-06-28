Adobe integrates Content Hub and AEM Assets for enhanced creative workflow

AdobeAdobe has unveiled Adobe Content Hub integrated with Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Assets, marking its widespread availability. AEM Assets is utilised by brands to oversee extensive collections of images, videos, and other content pivotal for marketing campaigns and digital experiences.

Adobe Content Hub enhances how brands manage creative assets internally and with external partners, boosting efficiency. Featuring a user-friendly interface, teams gain access to all approved assets and can utilise an all-in-one design tool via Adobe Express and Firefly generative AI within existing workflows. Content Hub streamlines asset reuse, resolves inconsistencies, and offers analytics and governance controls critical for sensitive launches. This solution optimises the content supply chain, addressing the fragmented workflows and systems that often hinder organisations.

“Marketers are under increasing pressure to meet content demands that are expected to surge in the next few years, making it critical for brands to effectively manage the assets that anchor a healthy content supply chain,” said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product, Adobe Experience Cloud,” said Loni Stark, vice president of strategy and product, Adobe Experience Cloud. “Adobe Content Hub jumpstarts this process by providing a user-friendly interface for any individual to find and remix brand relevant assets, boosting the production of fresh content for fast-moving channels like social media and delivering proven productivity gains.”

Key benefits of Adobe Content Hub with AEM Assets include simplifying asset discovery through intuitive search capabilities, enabling creative ideation and reuse. The integration of Adobe Express and Firefly AI empowers users to remix assets and create diverse digital experiences. Administrators benefit from centralised management controls for permissions and governance, ensuring AI-generated content aligns with brand standards. Comprehensive analytics provide insights into asset usage, enabling continuous improvement in content creation strategies.

Adobe Content Hub's capabilities will also drive Adobe GenStudio, an application focused on generative AI, enabling marketing teams to plan, create, manage, activate, and measure high-performing, on-brand content.