Adobe expands AI capabilities for personalised marketing campaigns

Adobe has announced the rollout of new AI-powered marketing tools, including AI agents designed to personalise digital experiences and streamline customer interactions. The company unveiled these innovations at the Adobe Summit 2025, where it also introduced broader AI-driven solutions for content creation, enterprise automation, and customer experience management.

AI Agents for Personalised Marketing

The company's latest AI tools aim to help businesses enhance their online engagement by tailoring content and marketing messages based on a user’s digital activity. The new system enables brands to dynamically adjust website content depending on whether a visitor arrives via a social media ad or an organic search query.

Amit Ahuja, senior vice president of Adobe’s Experience Cloud unit, noted that consumers increasingly expect chatbot-like interactions, similar to AI models such as ChatGPT. Adobe’s AI tools integrate this capability while providing businesses with a deeper understanding of user behaviour.

For example, if a visitor clicks an Instagram ad for a travel package, the AI system can analyse the ad content and recommend relevant destinations based on the user’s previous browsing habits. Another feature allows digital marketers to input conversion goals, with AI suggesting website modifications and executing changes without requiring a development team.

“Our innovations have shaped every era – from the web and mobile to cloud computing, social and AI – extending our product line to serve a growing universe of customers in India and drive growth. After predictive and generative AI innovations, at Adobe Summit 2025, we are taking a significant step forward with agentic AI. Our purpose-built and Enterprise Grade AI agents will help Indian businesses of all sizes to automate, adapt and execute to deliver seamless and personalized customer experiences at scale, and allow for increased focus on creative energy and brand differentiation,” said Prativa Mohapatra, Vice President and Managing Director at Adobe India.

AI platform and enterprise Solutions

The company also unveiled Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator, a system that allows businesses to manage AI agents across Adobe applications and third-party platforms. The AI-powered framework is designed to unify data, content, and customer journey workflows, ensuring seamless automation and personalised interactions at scale.

The company is also expanding its Adobe Firefly generative AI platform, integrating commercially safe AI models across applications such as Adobe GenStudio, which optimises content supply chains for businesses.

In addition, it announced new partnerships with technology firms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, IBM, SAP, and Publicis Groupe, to improve AI interoperability and enhance customer experience management.

“Adobe is uniquely positioned to guide companies to a dynamic era of Customer Experience Orchestration, where creativity and marketing come together with AI to deliver true one-to-one personalization at scale,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “We are delivering numerous innovations built on Adobe’s AI platform to boost the capacity of teams and help them drive the most impactful customer experiences, empowering businesses across industries to capture this massive opportunity.”

With these developments, Adobe aims to accelerate AI adoption across industries, providing businesses with tools to optimise digital engagement, improve marketing efficiency, and streamline enterprise workflows.