Adobe Express is streamlining mobile content creation with AI integration

Adobe recently announced that it is releasing the most recent version of the Adobe Express app in beta, making it simpler for users to produce and share social media content on mobile devices. With the use of generative AI capabilities, users can now swiftly generate and edit social material through Adobe's integration of its Firefly AI models inside the app.

With the most recent version of the software, Adobe will be able to more effectively compete with Canva, which last year unveiled a collection of AI features.

A new "Text to Image" generator will be available to Adobe Express users, enabling them to rapidly produce graphics using Firefly generative AI and give a project a fresh look. Through text prompts, they will be able to quickly add, remove, or swap out persons or items thanks to a new tool called "Generative Fill." Additionally, users can rapidly make messages stand out by utilizing various text stylings with the new "Text Effects" tool.

Small businesses can use these tools to improve their promotional content by removing unwanted objects and photographs, according to Adobe, while creative pros can use them to speed up the creation of mobile content for their social media teams.

For example:-

The program allows Creative Cloud subscribers to work directly in Adobe Express with Photoshop and Illustrator creative files. Additionally, while they edit in Creative Cloud apps, they can add connected files that sync in Adobe Express.

Using the app, you can publish and preview material to social networking sites such as Instagram. To expedite the design process, you may also use your own brand's colours and logos, as well as upload and exchange brand assets. The program gives users access to thousands of multipage and video templates as well as music, photos, and videos from Adobe Stock.

The new app is available for Android users to download in beta via the Google Play store. iOS users must register in order to use the beta app, as Apple limits the number of beta testers for each app.