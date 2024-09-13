Adobe announces Indian languages for Adobe Express

Adobe announced an Indian language update to its content creation app Adobe Express. The interface for the app on desktop web and mobile is now available in Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali, allowing users the comfort of leveraging features in their native languages. Aimed at enabling local content creation, the 'Translate' feature in the app for desktop web now supports eight Indian languages - Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

With this, everyone from students to content creators in India can leverage Adobe Firefly powered GenAI features in the app (like Generative Fill and Generate Image) for fast and easy creation of localised videos, flyers, resumes, banners, logos, and more.

Gen-AI powered Adobe Express features in Indian languages

"At Adobe, we’re constantly innovating our products to make our powerful design tools accessible to more people,” said Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services. “With millions of active users, Adobe Express is seeing rapid adoption in India, and we’re excited to double down on this diverse market’s fast expanding content creation requirements by introducing user-interface and translation features in multiple Indian languages.”

Neha Sharma, artist and creator, popularly known as Neha Doodles said, "In a market as diverse as India, content creation and creative expression spans across multiple languages and audiences. My Independence Day collaboration with Adobe Express has been a game-changer in helping me use GenAI – so simply and quickly – to design artwork in multiple Indian languages and broaden the reach of my content”.

New features in Adobe Express for India

The new local language capabilities in the app will provide users with access to a range of generative AI-powered features, allowing them to access the tool’s interface and create a wide range of content in eight Indian languages. Local language users will now be able to navigate the tool with ease, improve productivity, and browse relevant features and templates, leading to quicker task completion.