Adobe launches Photoshop beta app for android

Adobe has released the beta version of its Photoshop mobile app for Android, now available for free download on Google Play. The launch marks the first time the company has brought a version of its full-featured image editing software to Android devices.

The app, compatible with devices running Android 11 or later and with at least 6GB of RAM (8GB recommended), includes a range of core Photoshop tools. These include layering, masking, object selection, the Spot Healing Brush, and the Clone Stamp tool. It also incorporates Adobe’s Firefly-powered generative AI capabilities, such as Generative Fill, which allows users to add or modify image elements using text prompts.

Android users can access all available features during the initial beta period. Adobe has indicated that additional capabilities will be introduced over time.

The mobile app aims to provide an accessible entry point for new users while also serving experienced professionals who want to make quick edits or capture ideas on the go. A library of Adobe Stock assets is integrated, and tutorials within the app are designed to support first-time users.

Photoshop is also available on iOS and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store globally.