Advertisers get more control as Meta revamps ad copies API

Meta has announced a series of updates to its Marketing API, Graph API, and Ad Copies API, introducing new monetisation insights for creators and expanded functionality for advertisers and third-party platforms.

Among the key updates is the introduction of a new monetisation metric for creators, 'content_monetization_earnings,' which will provide page-level and post-level earnings insights over a customisable period. A secondary metric, 'monetization_approximate_earnings,' will offer estimated revenue figures for both individual content and overall pages. These updates aim to give creators clearer visibility into their revenue streams on Facebook and Instagram.

“We’re introducing a new insights metric, content_monetization_earnings, for Creators onboarded to Content Monetization,” Meta stated. “This new metric displays their earnings at a page or post level over a customisable time period. For page-level earnings, an additional breakdown is available for the content types that contributed to the overall earnings.”

With these additions, third-party platforms can now integrate and display content monetisation data within their tools, potentially offering creators more comprehensive performance dashboards.

Meta’s Graph API has also received a notable update. The company has expanded its daily budget flexibility for advertisers, increasing the allowable spend variation from 25% to 75%. This means advertisers could see their campaigns spending up to 75% over their daily budget on high-performing days.

“This means on days when better opportunities are available for you, we may spend up to 75% over your daily budget on some days and less on others,” Meta explained. “On a weekly basis, we won’t spend more than seven times your daily budget. If your campaign is less than seven days, the total spend will not exceed your daily budget, multiplied by the campaign duration.”

The update is designed to optimise campaign results through more responsive budget allocation, potentially helping advertisers achieve improved performance with greater automation.

Further updates include the addition of new Advantage+ capabilities in the API, enabling ad buyers to access Meta’s AI-driven targeting tools through ad networks. Advertisers can now also target individuals outside of their specified age or gender settings if doing so is projected to enhance campaign performance.

A new videos field has been added to support product catalogue ingestion, allowing for richer product listings. In addition, Meta has introduced greater flexibility to its Ad Copies API, allowing top-level creative parameters, such as title, link URLs, and body text, to be edited in duplicated ads, an improvement from previous limitations that locked these fields after copying.

While the updates are largely technical in nature, they are likely to be welcomed by agencies and marketing platforms that rely on Meta’s APIs to manage campaigns at scale. These changes reflect Meta’s ongoing investment in automation, monetisation, and creator tools, reinforcing its position in the digital advertising ecosystem.

For more detailed information, Meta’s full developer changelog outlines all the recent API adjustments.