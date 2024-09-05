AIDCF challenges Prasar Bharati over OTT platform plans

On September 2, All India Digital Cable Federation ( AIDCF) sent a letter to the information and broadcasting ministry, urging Secretary Sanjay Jaju to direct Prasar Bharti to withdraw a notice inviting TV broadcasters to place channels on its upcoming OTT platform, claiming violations of existing guidelines.

AIDCF argued that Prasar Bharati's notice violates the ministry’s uplinking and downlinking guidelines, specifically clause 11(3)(f), which restricts satellite TV channel decoders to licensed service providers like MSOs, DTH, IPTV, and HITS operators.

ET reported, the public broadcaster plans to launch an OTT platform focused on promoting Indian values and knowledge through family-friendly content. AIDCF requested the ministry to enforce compliance with the downlinking guidelines and prevent Prasar Bharati from proceeding with the notice.

TV broadcasters contend that Prasar Bharati is not governed by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) regulations or the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, and hence they can offer satellite TV channels on the OTT platform. The DTH Association is reportedly considering sending a similar letter to the ministry but has yet to make a final decision.

AIDCF expressed concerns that allowing Prasar Bharati's OTT platform to host linear TV channels could disrupt the distribution ecosystem and weaken existing regulations. The federation highlighted a significant decline in pay TV platforms, with the combined subscriber base of cable TV and DTH services dropping from 180 million in 2018 to 120 million in 2024—a 33% decrease.

AIDCF also raised alarms about unregulated OTT platforms that illegally distribute linear satellite TV content, contributing to piracy and further harming traditional distribution channels. The federation emphasized the need for clear regulations to prevent OTT platforms from broadcasting linear satellite TV channels, which could exacerbate challenges faced by the cable and DTH sectors.

The AIDCF letter highlights the ongoing tension between traditional TV distribution platforms and OTT services amidst rapid technological advancements and changing consumer behaviour.