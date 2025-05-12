Amardeep Singh takes over as CEO of IPG Mediabrands India as Shashi Sinha becomes Executive Chairman

In a significant restructuring move, IPG Mediabrands India has appointed Amardeep Singh as its new Chief Executive Officer while elevating long-serving CEO Shashi Sinha to the role of Executive Chairman. The dual-leadership model is expected to guide the agency for the next three years, marking an unprecedented move within India’s advertising industry.

The leadership change comes amid industry speculation surrounding a potential acquisition of IPG Mediabrands India by Omnicom Group. According to reports, the decision to split the leadership reflects a strategic intent to ensure operational continuity and organisational stability during a period of transition and consolidation.

Sinha, a veteran of the Indian media sector, has led IPG Mediabrands India since 2012 and is credited with launching India’s first media agency, Lodestar, in 1990.

Singh, currently the CEO of Interactive Avenues, IPG Mediabrands’ digital division, will now lead the broader India operations. A co-founder of Interactive Avenues, Singh has overseen its growth into a digital powerhouse over the last 13 years. Under his leadership, the agency reportedly scaled operations by more than thirteenfold.

IPG Mediabrands India’s portfolio includes Lodestar UM, Initiative, Interactive Avenues, Rapport, Ansible, and Magna Global. The group services over 400 clients and employs more than 1,500 professionals across 21 offices in seven cities. An additional 1,500 specialists work from the company’s Global Capability Centre in Pune.

The leadership restructuring is viewed as a move to future-proof the agency’s position in a fast-evolving advertising landscape, particularly amid accelerating digital transformation and anticipated industry consolidation.