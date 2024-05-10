Amazon Ads unveils three new ad formats for streaming Prime Video

According to research conducted by Amazon, advertisers running both interactive and non-interactive video ads for their Amazon product listings found interactive ads to be more effective in boosting engagement rates across the customer shopping journey, driving 10x more product page views and conversions than non-interactive formats. Some of the details of the interactive and shoppable formats for advertisers include:

Ahead of Amazon’s debut upfront presentation on May 14 at Pier 36 in New York City, Amazon Ads has unveiled new interactive and shoppable ad formats for Prime Video with remote-enabled capabilities for living-room devices. The introduction of these living-room remote capabilities significantly expands the opportunity for advertisers to use interactive formats across the vast majority of content on Prime Video.

Shoppable carousel ads, which make it easy for customers to browse and shop multiple related products on Amazon during ad breaks on Prime Video. Brands can present a sliding lineup of their products that customers can explore on Amazon and add to their cart using most living-room remotes. The ad automatically pauses so that customers can browse, and automatically resumes play when ad interaction has stopped.

Interactive pause ads, enable customers to discover and engage with brands when they decide to pause the show or movie they’re streaming. When viewers press pause on their living-room remote, they will see a translucent ad featuring brand messaging and imagery, along with an “Add to Cart” and “Learn More” creative overlay. These ads extend the engagement opportunity beyond a traditional ad break, as the interactive overlay is available to customers for as long as the content is paused. With a click of their remote, customers can easily add the product to their Amazon cart, get more information sent to their email, and resume their stream at any time.

Interactive brand trivia ads, help advertisers elevate their storytelling by entertaining customers with factoids about their brand while allowing them to shop on Amazon, learn more about services and products, and even unlock rewards. Customers can use their living-room remote to add a product to their cart, request information via email, and claim rewards like Amazon shopping credits with the purchase of eligible items.

Alan Moss, Vice President of Global Ad Sales for Amazon Ads commented on the launch of Amazon ads and said, "Amazon Ads continues to reimagine the streaming TV experience with interactive ad formats that are seamlessly shoppable and help advertisers meaningfully connect with customers. We are developing innovative experiences to help brands better engage with customers, as we work to transform streaming advertising through our differentiated combination of reach, first-party signals, and ad tech. Ads in Prime Video provide an unparalleled experience for advertisers to deliver on any full-funnel marketing objective—whether it’s awareness, consideration, or conversion.”