Amazon Prime Video introduces two-tier model with ads & paid ad-free option

Amazon Prime Video has announced it will introduce a new ad-supported streaming model for its Indian subscribers starting 17 June 2025.

In a message sent to users, the platform confirmed that 'limited advertisements' will begin appearing during movies and TV shows. The move, the company said, is designed to support continued investment in premium content without raising the cost of the standard Prime membership.

To maintain an ad-free experience, subscribers will have the option to upgrade to a new tier priced at ₹699 per year or ₹129 per month. This ad-free add-on will also be available starting 17 June.

“We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than TV channels and other streaming services,” the company said in the email. “No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership.”

The introduction of advertising marks a strategic shift for Amazon Prime Video in India, as it joins a growing number of global streaming platforms exploring hybrid revenue models.