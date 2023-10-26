Amazon unveils AI-powered image generation tool for advertisers

Amazon is rolling out a new AI-powered image generation tool designed for advertisers. This tool enables advertisers to produce backgrounds based on product descriptions and themes. Amazon is currently in the beta testing phase with select advertisers and is planning to make it available more widely in the future.

To utilize this tool, advertisers simply need to upload an image, provide a description of the background they desire, choose a theme, and then click the "Generate" button. Advertisers can further refine the image by entering additional text prompts and can experiment with multiple versions to enhance output.

This solution is touted to be beneficial for advertisers of all scales, offering an easy-to-use image generation feature that doesn't require technical expertise. It helps those without in-house resources or agency support to create brand-specific visuals and also aids larger brands seeking more efficient creative development.

Amazon has been actively expanding its generative AI capabilities in recent months, introducing tools to assist sellers in writing product descriptions and summarizing customer reviews.