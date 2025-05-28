ANI files defamation suit against YouTuber Mohak Mangal over extortion allegations

The Delhi High Court is set to hear a defamation suit filed by news agency Asian News International (ANI) against YouTuber Mohak Mangal, over a video in which Mangal accuses the organisation of extortion and blackmail in connection with copyright strikes.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the suit, filed through Advocate Akshit Mago, also names comedian Kunal Kamra and Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair as defendants for sharing the video on their respective X (formerly Twitter) accounts. It is expected to be taken up by the court on May 29.

In the video posted on May 25, Mangal alleges that ANI issued multiple copyright strikes against his YouTube channel for using brief clips from its footage and that a representative from the agency later demanded over ₹40 lakh to lift the strikes.

ANI has denied the allegations, calling the video “false and defamatory.” In its plea, the news agency argues that Mangal admitted to using ANI’s copyrighted content for monetised videos, and yet went on to make “defamatory and damaging” statements that, it claims, are intended to insult the agency and discourage public use of its services.

The suit also alleges that Kamra, Zubair, and others amplified the video while adding their own “false, baseless, and malicious” remarks that further harmed ANI’s reputation.

ANI has sought a permanent and mandatory injunction against Mangal, including orders to take down the video, refrain from using ANI’s trademarks, and stop sharing any further allegedly defamatory content. It also seeks similar restraining orders against Kamra, Zubair, and others named in the suit.

The matter will now proceed before the Delhi High Court.