Anthropic launches new blog written by its AI model, Claude

Anthropic has quietly launched a new AI-generated blog, Claude Explains, showcasing the writing capabilities of its Claude family of language models. The blog, which went live last week, features posts on technical topics such as software development and AI applications.

While the site presents the content as authored by Claude, a spokesperson for Anthropic clarified in a report by Tech Crunch, that each post is created in collaboration with human editors. The company’s subject matter experts and editorial teams review and refine the AI-generated drafts, adding insights, examples, and contextual knowledge.

“This isn’t just vanilla Claude output, the editorial process requires human expertise and goes through iterations,” the spokesperson said. “From a technical perspective, Claude Explains shows a collaborative approach where Claude [creates] educational content, and our team reviews, refines, and enhances it.”

The homepage of 'Claude Explains' does not specify the extent of human involvement, stating only, “Welcome to the small corner of the Anthropic universe where Claude is writing on every topic under the sun.” This has raised concerns about transparency regarding the editorial process.

Anthropic says the initiative is meant to demonstrate how AI and human expertise can work together, starting with educational resources. The company plans to expand the blog’s scope to include creative writing, data analysis, and business strategy.

The spokesperson described Claude Explains as an early demonstration of how teams can leverage AI to enhance their work and deliver greater value to users. They emphasised that AI is intended to complement human expertise by amplifying the capabilities of subject matter experts, rather than replacing them.

The move comes amid broader industry experimentation with AI-generated content. OpenAI recently introduced a model aimed at creative writing, while Meta has signalled plans to develop AI tools for advertising. Several media companies, including Bloomberg, Gannett, and Business Insider, have adopted AI writing tools for tasks such as article summaries and sports recaps. However, many of these efforts have faced criticism due to errors and factual inaccuracies.