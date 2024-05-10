Apple's iPad Pro ad seems to echo LG's 2008 campaign

Apple's latest iPad Pro ad has sparked controversy due to its depiction of various items being crushed in a hydraulic press to reveal the sleek tablet underneath. Critics argue that the underlying message—that the iPad can replace traditional creative tools—is tone-deaf to the challenges faced by artists and creators. Filmmaker Asif Kapadia succinctly captured this sentiment, highlighting the exploitation of creative professionals by tech companies. The ad's portrayal of the iPad as a one-size-fits-all solution for creative endeavors has drawn ire from many quarters.

Interestingly, the concept of crushing items to reveal a product underneath is not new. LG employed a similar approach in its 2008 commercial for the Renoir KC910. The LG ad showcased the phone's features by crushing musical instruments, camera lenses, and paint, unveiling the device as the ultimate tool. Strikingly, both ads share similarities, including the use of a hydraulic press and the visual motif of destruction followed by revelation.

While it's unclear whether Apple’s ad was directly inspired by LG's concept, the parallels between the two ads are undeniable. However, LG's commercial did not face the same level of scrutiny. This discrepancy may be attributed to differences in messaging; LG's ad focused on showcasing the phone's capabilities rather than positioning it as a replacement for traditional creative tools. Moreover, the landscape of creative industries in 2008 was vastly different, with digital disruption and the rise of AI still on the horizon.

While the similarities between Apple's iPad Pro ad and LG's 2008 commercial are striking, the context and messaging surrounding each campaign differ significantly. The controversy surrounding Apple's ad highlights broader concerns about the role of technology in creative fields and the treatment of artists and creators by tech companies.