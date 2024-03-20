Apple is eyeing a partnership with Google for advanced AI features on iPhones

Apple is considering a collaboration with Google to integrate Google's Gemini AI model into iPhone features. This collaboration could give Google a strong position, building on their existing partnership as the preferred search engine provider for iPhones, Bloomberg reported.

The company is reportedly in talks to license Google's AI technology, aiming to introduce AI-driven features in iOS updates later this year. Furthermore, discussions have also taken place with OpenAI regarding the potential use of GPT models.

Apple is feeling pressure to keep pace with competitors like OpenAI, Microsoft, Anthropic, and particularly Google in the AI domain. Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, previously stated plans to introduce GenAI features later this year, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing in this field.

Google has faced challenges with its Gemini model, including issues with historical inaccuracies in generated images, prompting a pause in its image-generation feature. Despite setbacks, the company continues to leverage Gemini for smartphone-related features, partnering with Samsung for the Galaxy S24 series and integrating it into its own Pixel phones.

While Apple may utilize its own models for certain on-device features in the upcoming iOS 18 update, it is exploring partnerships for generative AI applications such as image creation and writing assistance.