Apple unveils the Apple Intelligence

Apple has unveiled Apple Intelligence (AI) for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, leveraging generative AI technology akin to ChatGPT. Tailored for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia and devices including iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac models featuring M1 chip or later, with support for U.S. English, this AI primarily operates on-device, with select heavy prompts processed on private cloud compute, ensuring data privacy as Apple clarified that the cloud compute on silicon servers won't retain data.

Apple Intelligence boasts capabilities to rewrite, proofread, and summarize content across Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps. Users can customize the language tone for rewriting, choosing between casual, personal, or professional settings. Notably, in the mail, users can designate new labels as a priority, and Apple Intelligence aids in summarizing lengthy emails and offering smart reply suggestions.

Additionally, on notes and phone apps, users can record, transcribe, and summarize audio, with participants automatically notified. Apple Intelligence can also generate call summaries along with Image Playground integrated into apps like Messages enabling users to create images in animation, illustration, or sketch styles, all crafted on-device.

Moving further, Apple Intelligence introduced Genmoji, allowing users to create personalized emoji based on photos of friends and family, shareable as stickers or reactions in messages. The feature extends to Photos, enhancing image search precision.

Siri's integration with Apple Intelligence enhances search capabilities and media summarization, offering a more natural style. Notably, Apple incorporates OpenAI's ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, with Siri utilizing its functions with user consent. ChatGPT, powered by GPT-4o, will be accessible through Apple's writing tools, including image generation capabilities.