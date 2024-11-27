Australia’s lower house passes bill to ban social media access for Under-16s

Australia’s House of Representatives has passed a bill aimed at banning children under 16 from using social media platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and X. If approved by the Senate, the legislation would be the first of its kind globally. Platforms could face fines of up to AUD 50 million (USD 33 million) for failing to prevent underage users from creating accounts.

The bill passed with overwhelming support, garnering 102 votes in favour and 13 against. If enacted, platforms will have one year to implement age restrictions before penalties are enforced. While major parties backed the proposal, critics argue that the law is rushed and raises significant privacy and enforcement challenges.

Key provisions and criticism

The legislation includes measures to prevent platforms from requiring government-issued identification, such as passports or driver’s licences, for age verification. It also prohibits the use of government-operated digital identification systems for the same purpose. However, questions remain about how platforms will effectively enforce the ban without compromising user privacy.

Opposition lawmakers and independent MPs expressed concerns during the debate, questioning the bill's efficacy and potential unintended consequences. Critics warned that the restrictions might push young users toward the dark web or other unregulated platforms, while also removing positive aspects of social media, such as educational resources and peer support networks.

Independent MP Zoe Daniel dismissed the legislation as largely symbolic, accusing the government of rushing it through Parliament for political gain. “The true object of this legislation is not to make social media safe by design but to make parents and voters feel like the government is doing something about it,” she said.

Public reaction

The debate has ignited strong reactions among the public and advocacy groups. Melbourne resident Wayne Holdsworth, whose 17-year-old son Mac died by suicide after falling victim to an online sextortion scam, welcomed the legislation as a necessary step to safeguard children. “It’s not perfect, but even small changes can make a huge difference,” said Holdsworth, a vocal advocate for online safety reforms.

Social media platforms have expressed reservations, asking for a delay in the vote until at least June 2025, when a government-commissioned report on age verification technologies is expected. Platforms argue that without clear implementation guidelines, the law could lead to inconsistent enforcement and operational challenges.

The bill’s progress comes amid growing global scrutiny of social media platforms and their impact on children. Australia’s move signals a shift toward stricter online safety regulations, setting a precedent that could influence similar policies in other nations.

The Senate is expected to debate the bill later this week, with strong bipartisan support likely ensuring its passage. If enacted, the law will mark a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to regulate the social media landscape and protect younger users.